Stanford and Notre Dame meet in their regular-season football finale Saturday at 4 p.m. EST at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, Calif.

Notre Dame (9-2) on Sunday finally learned its kickoff time for Saturday’s regular-season football finale at Stanford (4-7).

Broadcast time from Palo Alto, Calif., is 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT for the matchup. FOX has the telecast.

The CFP No. 16 Irish on Saturday completed their home schedule unbeaten for the second consecutive season with a 40-7 defeat of Boston College in the 25th-ever meeting between the two schools. ND has won seven straight in that series.

Stanford has lost three games in a row and four of five after falling 24-20 at home to arch-rival Cal.

