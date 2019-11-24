Notre Dame (9-2) on Sunday finally learned its kickoff time for Saturday’s regular-season football finale at Stanford (4-7).
Broadcast time from Palo Alto, Calif., is 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT for the matchup. FOX has the telecast.
The CFP No. 16 Irish on Saturday completed their home schedule unbeaten for the second consecutive season with a 40-7 defeat of Boston College in the 25th-ever meeting between the two schools. ND has won seven straight in that series.
Stanford has lost three games in a row and four of five after falling 24-20 at home to arch-rival Cal.
