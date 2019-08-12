Derrik Allen didn't wait long to find a new home.
On Monday, the Notre Dame safety transfer announced a commitment to join Georgia Tech's program.
News of Allen's impending transfer broke on Friday during an off day for Notre Dame's preseason camp. Allen participated with the Irish in the first five practices at the Culver Academies that concluded Thursday.
Allen was not with the team when Notre Dame practiced Saturday.
"We FaceTimed with his dad, and that’s an individual decision they made as a family," Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Saturday. "We wish him the best. He’s going to find a place that obviously suits him, and we wish him the best."
Allen, who signed with Notre Dame as a four-star recruit out of Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter in the 2018 class, shared his transfer destination on Twitter. He returned to his family's home in Georgia on Sunday.
"Sincere thank you to Coach Kelly and ND Football for giving me a chance to pursue my dreams. To all my teammates, coaches & University faculty & staff thank you," Allen wrote in his message on Twitter. "I'm a better student athlete and young man than when I arrived. For personal reasons I have made the very tough decision to transfer. My family and I prayed on this and asked God to order my steps and it became very clear — no matter how far u go, or how long u stay, THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME! I am committed to Georgia Tech!"
Barring an NCAA waiver, the 6-foot-2, 217-pound Allen will have to sit out the 2019 season before becoming eligible to play for Georgia Tech in 2020.
If Allen stays at Georgia Tech through 2021, he'll have two opportunities to play against the Irish. The two teams will meet in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 14, 2020 and at Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021.
In his year-plus at Notre Dame, Allen was unable to ascend beyond a depth player at safety. He didn't play in any games as a freshman and was battling for second-team reps in preseason training camp this year.
Rivals ranked Allen as the No. 11 safety and the No. 135 overall recruit in the 2018 class. 247Sports slated him No. 12 at safety and No. 161 overall.
#TogetherWeSwarm🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/T77yzFsskb— Derrik Allen (@DsmoothAllen) August 12, 2019
