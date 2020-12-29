(10) Notre Dame 27, Duke 13
SOUTH BEND, Sept. 12 — Quarterback Ian Book finished 19-of-31 for 263 yards and a touchdown. Running back Kyren Williams led the Irish backfield with 19 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Williams also had two receptions and led all pass catchers with 93 yards. Tight end Tommy Tremble added five catches for 43 yards. Notre Dame held Duke to 75 rushing yards — the fewest rushing yards allowed in a game by the Irish all season.
(7) Notre Dame 52, USF 0
SOUTH BEND, Sept. 19 — Running back C’Bo Flemister had his most productive game of the season, racking up 127 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Book completed 12-of-19 attempts for 144 yards and tallied three rushing touchdowns. Tremble caught three of Book’s completions for 61 yards. The Notre Dame defense held USF to 231 yards of total offense and scored when Jordan Botelho blocked a punt for a touchdown in the third quarter.
(5) Notre Dame 42, FSU 26
SOUTH BEND, Oct. 10 — Williams carried 19 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Tyree added 103 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Javon McKinley totaled five receptions for 107 yards. Book threw for 201 yards, two touchdowns and tacked on a 3-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. Braden Lenzy and Michael Mayer each caught a touchdown and totaled 29 and 25 yards, respectively.
(4) Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7
SOUTH BEND, Oct. 17 — Williams paced the Irish running backs with 25 carries for 127 yards. Book finished 11-of-19 for a season-low 106 yards and scored Notre Dame’s lone touchdown on a 13-yard run in the third quarter. Ben Skowronek led the receiving corps with two catches for 28 yards. The Irish limited the Cardinals to 233 yards of offense.
(3) Notre Dame 45, Pittsburgh 3
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24 — Book finished 16-of-30, accumulating a season-high 312 yards along with three touchdowns. Skowronek had two receptions, both touchdowns covering 73 and 34 yards. Mayer tallied five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. Flemister led the running backs with 48 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Williams added 38 yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts. Isaiah Foskey scored a touchdown on a blocked punt just before halftime.
(4) Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13
ATLANTA, Oct. 31 — Williams notched 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 carries. Flemister also carried 15 times, totaling 58 yards and a touchdown. Ian Book threw for 199 yards and a touchdown. Javon McKinley had five receptions for a game-high 93 yards. The Irish defense registered five sacks, recovered two fumbles and held the Yellow Jackets to 238 yards of total offense.
(4) Notre Dame 47, (1) Clemson 40
SOUTH BEND, Nov. 7 — Notre Dame’s Nick McCloud recovered a Braden Galloway fumble on fourth down in the second overtime period to secure a late-night win over top-ranked Clemson without its starting quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, who missed the game due to COVID-19 protocol. Williams racked up 140 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. Ian Book was 22-of-39 for 310 yards and a touchdown. Book added 67 yards on 14 carries. Javon McKinley had five catches for 102 yards. Avery Davis totaled 78 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah returned a fumble 23 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
(2) Notre Dame 45, Boston College 31
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass., Nov. 14 — Book completed 20-of-27 attempts for 283 yards and three touchdowns. Book led all rushers with 85 yards on 10 carries and found the end zone on a 6-yard run late in the fourth quarter. Skowronek logged five receptions for 63 yards and three touchdowns. Flemister carried 10 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Tyree totaled 74 yards on 10 carries and Avery Davis had two receptions for 70 yards.
(2) Notre Dame 31, (19) North Carolina 17
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 27 — Tied at 17 after two quarters, Notre Dame scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to secure its second win of the season over a ranked opponent. Williams led the Irish offense with 124 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Javon McKinley tallied 135 yards on six receptions. Book finished 23-of-33 for 279 yards and a touchdown. The Notre Dame defense limited running back Javonte Williams, who amassed the sixth highest yardage total in the nation this year, to 28 yards on 11 carries.
(2) Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21
SOUTH BEND, Dec. 5 — In his final start in South Bend and his 30th victory as a starter, Book became the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history. Book went 24-of-37 for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Book rushed eight times for 53 yards and another two touchdowns. McKinley grabbed a season-high seven passes for 111 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. Williams gained 110 yards on 20 carries. Tyree added 109 yards and a touchdown on six attempts. Clarence Lewis registered a game-high 10 solo tackles for the Irish.
(3) Clemson 34, (2) Notre Dame 10
ARLINGTON, Texas., Dec. 19 — Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence completed 25-of-36 attempts for 322 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Lawrence added 90 yards and a 34-yard touchdown run on 14 carries. Clemson running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Amari Rodgers each scored a touchdown and totaled 124 and 121 yards, respectively. Book finished 20-of-28 for 219 yards. Williams carried 15 times for 50 yards. Skowronek had four receptions for 54 yards. Tyree scored on a 21-yard run in the fourth quarter.
