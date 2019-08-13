Notre Dame will commemorate its 1988 national championship team on senior night this season.
The Irish will wear 1988 throwback uniforms for their Nov. 23 home game against Boston College, the university and Under Armour announced Tuesday.
The changes compared to today's blue and gold uniforms appear subtle. The alternate uniforms have mesh numbers and a "150" stamped below the right shoulder to celebrate the amount of years college football has existed.
The uniforms also comprise of black cleats with silver bottoms. The gray gloves feature gold lines stretching across the cream-colored inside. The pants might have the same cream color.
Included with the reveal is a 48-hour sale of tickets for the game. Notre Dame offers two tickets for $88. That sale can be found here.
So, how do people feel about the uniforms? Below is a closer look at the alternates, along with some Twitter reaction.
Tradition never graduates.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 13, 2019
Celebrating the 150th anniversary of college football with an '88 throwback: https://t.co/7dL9FKnfQM#GoIrish ☘️ #CFB150 pic.twitter.com/aurS7nPno7
To send off our seniors, we’re going back to ’88... and adding some modern flare. 💥— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 13, 2019
More: https://t.co/7dL9FKEQIk#GoIrish ☘️ #CFB150 pic.twitter.com/TPZFfLerYV
I like how these uniforms have a pattern to represent the holes in the old school jerseys instead of actual holes. Noticed this on the Maryland uniforms too. https://t.co/pu4JXIfoMv— Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) August 13, 2019
Let's look at the positives of the "new" Notre Dame uni: they don't have pinstripes on them.— Michael Whitlow (@couldbelikemike) August 13, 2019
That's a win.
I don't hate them. I'm just confused. There isn't a lot of effort here. I would have preferred an all-mesh front, but this doesn't really move me one way or another. #NDFB pic.twitter.com/R8dkS0iCXH— Jude (@ndjrs) August 13, 2019
Love it! For the guys of 88 to the guys of 19 ... wear them with pride ...Go Irish! It will be cool to see Colin in our uniforms! https://t.co/v2OrZ8uOam— Tim Grunhard (@swimdad61) August 13, 2019
Re: the alt uniforms, I am curious if they will look more, uh, “alt” in photos/real life because they look like normal uniforms with mesh numbers.— Chris W. (@rakesofmallow) August 13, 2019
(1) comment
Sorry, not. In 1988 our pants were GOLD not beige.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.