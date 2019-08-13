Notre Dame will commemorate its 1988 national championship team on senior night this season. 

The Irish will wear 1988 throwback uniforms for their Nov. 23 home game against Boston College, the university and Under Armour announced Tuesday. 

The changes compared to today's blue and gold uniforms appear subtle. The alternate uniforms have mesh numbers and a "150" stamped below the right shoulder to celebrate the amount of years college football has existed. 

The uniforms also comprise of black cleats with silver bottoms. The gray gloves feature gold lines stretching across the cream-colored inside. The pants might have the same cream color. 

Included with the reveal is a 48-hour sale of tickets for the game. Notre Dame offers two tickets for $88. That sale can be found here

So, how do people feel about the uniforms? Below is a closer look at the alternates, along with some Twitter reaction. 

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428 

Twitter: @CarterKarels

Mike Schafer
Mike Schafer

Sorry, not. In 1988 our pants were GOLD not beige.

