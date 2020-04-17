On Friday evening, Notre Dame unveiled the 2020 edition of “The Shirt” on its social media accounts. According to the release video, “The Shirt” is the best-selling piece of college apparel in the United States.
This year’s design is dark green with “Notre Dame Irish Football 2020” on the front in Celtic style font as a nod to the mascot, gameday traditions and Notre Dame’s 2020 season opener in Ireland. The back features the phrase “With Unshakable Spirit We Live Out Our Legacy” along with football tickets, three jets flying in formation and the leaf design from the interior floor tile of the Golden Dome. The section, row and seat numbers on the tickets combine to represent the year Notre Dame was founded (1842) and the year the football program began (1887).
Notre Dame released the first edition of “The Shirt” in 1990 and since then, the project has been utilized as a source of funding for student clubs and organizations. In addition to assisting student activities, funds are also distributed to The Rector Fund, through which university officials can request money for students who could not otherwise afford football tickets, textbooks or fees for other campus activities.
The 2011 edition of “The Shirt” currently holds the sales record with 165,000 units sold. The 2020 edition can be purchased online now at shop.und.com.
