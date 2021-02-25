Notre Dame football’s latest addition to its long-and-rich walk-on tradition comes to the Irish via an unusual, but not unprecedented, path.
The transfer portal.
Former Michigan linebacker Adam Shibley, a three-time Big Ten All-Academic selection, announced via Instagram Thursday night that he’ll spend his final season of college eligibility with Notre Dame.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Cleveland, Ohio, product logged action in 18 games during his career with the Wolverines, mostly on special teams. But he did make two starts at linebacker, filling in for injured Cameron McGrone late this past season.
In those games he collected seven tackles against Penn State on Nov. 28 and a career-high eight tackles the week before against Rutgers.
Shibley originally came to Michigan in 2017 as a walk-on but eventually earned a scholarship. He’ll be a grad transfer. Kicker Dawson Goepferich was a walk-on grad transfer from Brown University for the Irish this past season.
Shibley was a high school teammate of Notre Dame All-America offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg at Ohio perennial prep power St. Ignatius.
Safety Chris Velotta and wide receiver Henry Cook were walk-ons from St. Ignatius on ND’s 2020 roster.
In his Instagram post, Shibley says he plans to pursue a master’s degree in business at Notre Dame.