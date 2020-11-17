No. 2 Notre Dame took care of business in Phil Jurkovec’s revenge game and beat its former quarterback 45-31 Boston College. Now the Irish are settling in to a much deserved off week before hitting the road to play North Carolina a day after Thanksgiving.
But the off week didn’t start well with reports Monday that starting center Jarrett Patterson will miss the rest of the season because of a left foot injury. Offensive line coach Jeff Quinn will need to prepare a backup to step into the important role as the Irish chase a College Football Playoff spot.
To discuss the challenge facing Zeke Correll, Colin Grunhard and maybe even Josh Lugg, Tyler James invited former Notre Dame guard and center Bob Morton back onto the podcast.
Morton detailed the impact of losing Patterson for the season, which qualities the Irish should prioritize with a new center, how defenses might attack the center, what has impressed him most about Notre Dame this season and more.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen offered predictions for the rest of the regular season in "Place Your Bets" (28:14) before answering questions from Twitter (37:05).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.
Don't miss any of our Notre Dame football coverage. Sign up for our ND football newsletter for twice-weekly updates on the Irish sent straight to your email inbox.