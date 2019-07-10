Carter Karels is fresh off his trip to The Opening Finals in Frisco, Texas. And before that, the Irish had a pretty big month of recruiting. So that makes him the perfect guest and co-host for this week's podcast alongside Tyler James.
On the show, Carter shares his thoughts from the national recruiting showcase and how Notre Dame commits Michael Mayer, Chris Tyree and Drew Pyne each fared. He also discusses the recent moves in wide receiver recruiting, the upcoming decision from safety Lathan Ransom and picks his favorite commitment since the start of June (:30).
Then Tyler and Carter make some Notre Dame recruiting predictions during the "Place Your Bets" segment (20:09).
Later, Tyler and Carter answer a bunch of questions from Twitter (29:24).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. It should appear on various podcast platforms soon after being uploaded here.
