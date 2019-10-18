No Notre Dame football game this weekend doesn't mean no Notre Dame football talk.
Hardly.
The Pod of Gold Extra Point rolls on as NDI's Tom Noie and Carter Karels take a look back at the USC game (1:05), another look back at the first half of the season (4:55) and look forward to the final six games of the regular season (8:06).
Carter touches on the latest recruiting news and views (19:45) and what's running Hot and what's running Cold in our newest segment (26:75), including pineapple on pizza (38:50). We close with a quick look at the top storylines heading into Michigan week (43:50) and some, hold on, Irish hoops talk (45:00).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
