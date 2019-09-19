Does it get any bigger?
It's No. 7 Notre Dame (2-0) at No. 3 Georgia (3-0). Prime time. National television. At one of college football's iconic venues.
NDI's Tom Noie and Carter Karels are joined by Marc Weiszer, Georgia beat writer for the Athens (Ga.) Banner-Herald for 19 minutes of Georgia breakdown. How good is Bulldog quarterback Jake Fromm? How much better are the Bulldogs than they were for the 2017 meeting? What are the key matchups to watch?
What are the other key storylines (22:00)? The problems that Georgia presents (27:00)? And, who wins (42:30)?
"Pod of Gold Extra Point" can be listened to in a number of different places.
