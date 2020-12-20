The "Pod of Gold Extra Point" returned to recap No. 4 Notre Dame making the College Football Playoff.
On Sunday, the CFP selection committee slated the Irish (10-1) to face top-ranked Alabama in the Rose Bowl semifinal. Relocated to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the game is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. EST on Jan. 1.
ND Insider's Tom Noie and Carter Karels gave their thoughts on a variety of topics that dominated the weekend. They discussed the CFP selections, the Irish being matched up with top-ranked Alabama, the Rose Bowl moving to Arlington, Texas, Clemson defeating Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game and more.
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places.
