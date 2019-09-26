Time for No. 10 Notre Dame to bounce back, and do it against arguably the toughest opponent left on the schedule (sorry, Michigan fans). You too, USC. And Stanford? No.
Coming off last week's 23-17 loss to No. 3 Georgia, No. 10 Notre Dame looks to get back on track Saturday at home against No. 18 Virginia. NDI's Tom Noie and Carter Karels take one final look back at the Georgia game (2:02) and look ahead to Virginia (9:46) and what makes the Cavaliers such a scary opponent. They also answer readers' questions and concerns (27:12) and offer their prediction for Saturday's game (46:21).
"Pod of Gold Extra Point" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
