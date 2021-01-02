The "Pod of Gold Extra Point" returned to recap top-ranked Alabama's 31-14 win over No. 4 Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl semifinal on Friday.
ND Insider's Tom Noie and Carter Karels discussed a variety of topics in Saturday's edition of the podcast. They discussed the game, the 2020 season, Irish head coach Brian Kelly's postgame antics, closing the gap on the Crimson Tide and more.
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
