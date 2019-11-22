Nobody gives you better insight on Boston College that BCEagles.com's Dan Rubin, who joins us this week to talk everything Boston College heading into Saturday's Senior Day showdown with Notre Dame.
What makes this Eagle offense click (7:20)? How about the defense (17:35)? Who would be on Rubin's Boston College Mount Rushmore (21:10)? He's got it all, but stops short of offering a prediction.
So we do that for him (47:48). We also touch a little on Irish hoops, including some Notre Dame men's basketball breaking news (51:51) because, well, you can never get too much hoops talk.
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
