The "Pod of Gold Extra Point" returned to recap No. 4 Notre Dame's 47-40 double-overtime win over top-ranked Clemson on Saturday.
ND Insider's Tom Noie and Carter Karels were joined by Jessica Smetana of Sports Illustrated to discuss a variety of topics in Sunday's edition of the podcast.
Their topics revolved around Irish quarterback Ian Book, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, running back Kyren Williams, the defense slowing down Tiger running back Travis Etienne, fans at Notre Dame Stadium storming the field after the game and more.
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places.
