The "Pod of Gold Extra Point" podcast will look different this Notre Dame football season.
Extra Point will now come out on Sundays instead of Fridays. Last season, Extra Point served as a preview for Irish football games. This time, ND Insider's Tom Noie and Carter Karels will recap Notre Dame's football game from Saturday. The podcast will still be secondary to "Pod of Gold," which features ND Insider's Eric Hansen and Tyler James.
Noie and Karels offered their thoughts on Notre Dame's 27-13 victory over Duke on Saturday. Their discussion revolved around quarterback Ian Book, why the offense struggled at times, running back Kyren Williams' breakout performance, other young players who flashed and more.
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
