The "Pod of Gold Extra Point" returned to recap No. 5 Notre Dame's 42-26 win over Florida State on Saturday.
ND Insider's Tom Noie and Carter Karels discussed a variety of topics in Sunday's edition of the podcast. Their discussion revolved around the Irish offensive line and running game, quarterback Ian Book, wide receiver Javon McKinley, defensive struggles, the remaining ACC slate and more.
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.