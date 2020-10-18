The "Pod of Gold Extra Point" returned to recap No. 4 Notre Dame's 12-7 win over Louisville on Saturday.
ND Insider's Tom Noie and Carter Karels discussed a variety off topics in Sunday's edition of the podcast. Their discussion revolved around Irish quarterback Ian Book's regression, the lack of production at wide receiver, a solid performance from the defense, a questionable decision from the special teams and an early look at the College Football Playoff picture.
