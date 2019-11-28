The end is near....
Just when we got rolling with the first season of the Pod of Gold Extra Point, the season's about to end. Notre Dame (9-2) wraps Game No. 12 Saturday at Stanford. The Irish have won four in a row; the Cardinal have lost four of their last five.
We talk Notre Dame and Stanford and if the Irish run game can get back on track (11:10). Do 10-win seasons matter? (20:10). What's it going to take — if anything — for Notre Dame to win a national championship (25:00)? And then, of course, predictions (30:00).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
