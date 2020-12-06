The "Pod of Gold Extra Point" returned to recap No. 2 Notre Dame's 45-21 win over Syracuse on Saturday.
ND Insider's Tom Noie and Carter Karels covered a variety of topics in Sunday's edition of the podcast. They discussed how the Irish looked against the Orange, the flipped narrative of quarterback Ian Book, wide receiver Javon McKinley catching three touchdowns, running back Kyren Williams being a 1,000-yard rusher, cornerback Clarence Lewis leading the team with 12 tackles and more.
