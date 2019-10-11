It's Notre Dame. It's USC. Nothing more needs to be said, right?
Don't tell that to NDI's Tom Noie and Carter Karels, who spend 43 minutes breaking down one of the best rivalries that college football has to offer in the latest edition of Pod of Gold Extra Point.
How should USC "embrace the suck" of playing at Notre Dame? (3:30). What are the key storylines (7:57) for Saturday? How about a new off-the-cuff hot/cold segment (25:30)? Predictions? We've got 'em at 37:30. And our hosts give their opinion on what school has the better fight song (40:00). The answer's not even close.
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
