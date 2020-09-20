The "Pod of Gold Extra Point" returned to recap No. 7 Notre Dame's 52-0 win over South Florida on Saturday.
ND Insider's Tom Noie and Carter Karels covered a variety of topics in Sunday's edition of the podcast. Their discussion revolved around how the offense has looked under coordinator Tommy Rees, quarterback Ian Book, tight end Tommy Tremble's blocking, linebacker Jack Kiser stepping up and more.
