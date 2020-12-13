The three-day early signing period for the 2021 class begins on Wednesday. Notre Dame will look to sign all 24 of its verbal commits and is still recruiting a few more players.
So on this podcast, ND Insider's Eric Hansen, Tyler James and Carter Karels wanted to focus on recruiting.
Mike Farrell, national recruiting director for Rivals.com, joins the show to discuss the top players in Notre Dame's class, the challenges of evaluating and recruiting players during the COVID-19 pandemic, the dead period continuing to be extended and more (0:28).
Then, ND Insider's Carter Karels answers your recruiting questions from Twitter (27:46).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
