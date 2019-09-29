The NCAA’s relatively new redshirt rule may take some of the sting out of the news Notre Dame defensive end Daelin Hayes received Sunday.
A key rotation piece on the Irish defensive line, Hayes learned he is out for the 2019 season with a torn labrum in his shoulder. The 6-foot-4, 266-pound senior suffered the injury Saturday in ND’s 35-20 home victory over then-No. 18 Virginia, a win that nudged the Irish up a spot to No. 9 in the latest AP college football poll.
Under the old medical redshirt rule, which capped participation at three games, Hayes’ Irish career would be over.
The newer redshirt rules allows players to play in up to four games and doesn’t necessitate a medical reason to recoup the extra year if that player hadn’t previously redshirted.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Sunday, during his weekly tele-wrapup, that it’s “highly possible” that both parties would pursue Hayes coming back in 2020. He would likely be a starter, bookending with fellow fifth-year end and longtime friend Ade Ogundeji.
What it also could mean is that the plans to play senior Jamir Jones in just four games and bring him back in 2020 are probably history. Jones had a key sack and forced fumble that led to a return for TD by Ogundeji on Saturday. It was Jones’ second game of this season.
Hayes, a part-time starter earlier in his career, had amasses six tackles, including three for losses with a sack this season. The former five-star prospect also had a fumble recovery.
The injury news was slightly more promising for oft-injured grad senior cornerback Shaun Crawford.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound starter suffered a dislocated left elbow Saturday against Virginia and will be out three to four weeks, per Kelly. That would mean missing games against Bowling Green (Saturday) and USC (Oct. 12), and perhaps Michigan (Oct. 26) after a bye week.
Crawford, who suffered season-ending leg injuries during three of his first four years on campus, has 12 tackles this season with two pass breakups and an interception.
Sophomore TaRiq Bracy will replace him in ND’s base defense. But in ND’s highly effective dime package, typically six defensive backs, Bracy and Crawford played together. Kelly said rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would likely gain some of those snaps.
Freshman cornerback KJ Wallace could be a consideration, but Kelly said they’ll examine those options more in depth in practice this week.
Leading receiver Chase Claypool suffered an ankle injury against Virginia, but Kelly said Sunday the injury was mild enough that it wasn’t likely to affect the senior in practice this week.
