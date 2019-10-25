Notre Dame starting wide receiver Michael Young intends to transfer, according to a report from Irish Illustrated.
No. 8 Notre Dame (5-1) will be without the 5-foot-10, 190-pound junior for Saturday’s game (7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC) at No. 19 Michigan (5-2) and beyond. A university official could not confirm the news when reached by the Tribune.
Young was expected to have a breakout season after a strong spring and start to the preseason. Young then suffered a broken collarbone in an Aug. 17 preseason practice that sidelined him for the first three games of the season. He returned for the Sept. 28 Virginia game and has recorded six catches for 21 yards.
By playing just three games this year, Young will be able to obtain a redshirt. The Destrehan (La.) High product and former three-star recruit is also expected to graduate this year.
The void left by Young at the outside receiver position on the wide side of the field will likely be filled by Braden Lenzy. The sophomore speedster has been used primarily in a niche role up to this point through jet sweeps, reverses and misdirection. He recorded his two touchdowns this season on such plays, scoring a 51-yarder and 52-yarder against USC and New Mexico, respectively.
A concussion kept Lenzy out of the Georgia and Virginia games. He’s turned four catches into 87 yards and a touchdown with three rushes for 68 yards and a score. Fellow sophomore receivers Joe Wilkins and Lawrence Keys III could also receive larger roles.
Notre Dame now holds one receiver from its 2017 recruiting class in Isaiah Robertson, though he was recruited as a defensive back and switched to the position. Jafar Armstrong moved from the receiver to running back.
247Sports ranked Young as its No. 47 receiver and No. 385 overall player in the 2017 recruiting class, while Rivals pegged him No. 71 at the position.
Young played in all 26 games his first two seasons as a reserve. He hauled in four passes for 18 yards and a touchdown as a freshman before recording seven catches for 138 yards and a score last season.
