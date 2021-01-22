Safety Houston Griffith plans to return to Notre Dame after spending time in the transfer portal, a source confirmed to the Tribune.
Irish Breakdown first reported the news.
On Jan. 4, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports broke the news that Griffith planned to enter his name in the transfer portal. Four days later, Notre Dame announced the hiring of Marcus Freeman to replace Vanderbilt-bound Clark Lea as its new defensive coordinator.
Freeman helped recruit Griffith back to the Irish. As a senior for Notre Dame next season, Griffith could conceivably start beside Kyle Hamilton at safety. Griffith and Hamilton are the only returning safeties with starting experience.
The 6-foot, 204-pound Griffith has bounced around multiple positions in the secondary since joining the Irish via the 2018 recruiting class. He went from safety to nickelback to boundary cornerback to safety.
As a true freshman, Griffith emerged as Notre Dame's No. 1 nickelback. He recorded 14 tackles and two pass breakups through 11 games. Bouncing between cornerback and safety in 2019, Griffith tallied five tackles and a pass breakup across 13 games.
Griffith played in 12 games and made two starts at safety last season. He registered 14 tackles and a tackle for a loss.