Notre Dame

On the field before the 2021 College Football Playoff Rose Bowl game between Notre Dame and Alabama on Jan. 1, 2021, inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14

Jan. 1, 2021

At AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Notre Dame 0 7 0 7 — 14

Alabama 14 7 7 3 — 31

FIRST QUARTER

Alabama 7, Notre Dame 0

Score: DeVonta Smith 26 pass from Mac Jones (Will Reichard kick) at 10:14.

Drive: 79 yards, 7 plays, 5 first downs, 2:36 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.

Key plays: Miller Forristall 15 pass from Jones, Najee Harris 15 pass from Jones, Harris 11 run.

Alabama 14, Notre Dame 0

Score: Jhaleel Billingsley 12 pass from Jones (Reichard kick) at 4:19.

Drive: 97 yards, 5 plays, 4 first downs, 2:11 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.

Key plays: Harris 15 run, Harris 53 run.

SECOND QUARTER

Alabama 14, Notre Dame 7

Score: Kyren Williams 1 run (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 11:16.

Drive: 75 yards, 15 plays, 4 first downs, 8:03 elapsed following an Alabama kickoff.

Key plays: Chris Tyree 27 pass from Ian Book, Williams 4 run on third-and-3, Williams 3 run on third-and-2.

Alabama 21, Notre Dame 7

Score: Smith 34 pass from Jones (Reichard kick) at 8:49.

Drive: 84 yards, 6 plays, 4 first downs, 2:21 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.

Key plays: Jones 2 run on third-and-1, Smith 24 pass from Jones, Billingsley 15 pass from Jones.

THIRD QUARTER

Alabama 28, Notre Dame 7

Score: Smith 7 pass from Jones (Reichard kick) at 4:58.

Drive: 62 yards, 5 plays, 2 first downs, 2:29 elapsed following a Notre Dame interception.

Key plays: John Metchie 40 pass from Jones, Harris 9 run on third-and-4.

FOURTH QUARTER

Alabama 31, Notre Dame 7

Score: Reichard 41 field goal at 12:45.

Drive: 47 yards, 10 plays, 3 first downs, 4:20 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.

Key plays: Forristall 11 pass from Jones, Slade Bolden 11 pass from Jones, Harris 13 run on third-and-8.

Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14

Score: Book 1 run (Doerer kick) at 0:56.

Drive: 80 yards, 14 plays, 5 first downs, 4:36 elapsed following an Alabama punt.

Key plays: Lawrence Keys III 20 pass from Book, Avery Davis 15 pass from Book on fourth-and-8, Michael Mayer 7 pass from Book on third-and-5.

GAME DATA

Kickoff Weather: Indoors.

Officials: Referee John O’Neill, umpire Brad Hudak, head linesman Ric Hinkamper, line judge Jeff Szink, side judge Todd Ransom, field judge Steve Thielen, back judge Robert Smith and center judge Greg Nelson — Big Ten crew.

Attendance: 18,373.

TEAM STATS

Notre Dame Alabama

FIRST DOWNS 24 24

Rushing 8 8

Passing 13 15

Penalty 3 1

RUSHING YRDGE 139 140

Yards gained 163 156

Yards lost 24 16

Attempts 38 25

Average per rush 3.7 5.6

PASSING YRDGE 236 297

Comp.-Att.-Int. 28-41-1 25-30-0

Average per catch 8.4 11.9

TOTAL OFFENSE 375 437

Total plays 80 55

Average per play 4.7 7.9

RETURN YARDS 8 36

Int. returns-Yards 0 1-0

Kickoff returns 1-8 1-16

Punt returns 0 1-20

Fumble returns 0 0

FUMBLES-LOST 2-0 0

PENALTIES-YARDS 3-25 6-59

PUNTS-YARDS 4-189 3-127

Average per punt 47.2 42.3

TIME OF POSS 33:43 26:17

3RD-DOWN CNV 8-of-16 6-of-10

4TH-DOWN CNV 2-of-3 0-of-0

SACKS-YARDS LOSS 1-8 2-15

INDIVIDUAL STATS

NOTRE DAME

RUSHING: Kyren Williams 16 carries, 64 yards, 1 touchdown, long 15; Ian Book 15-55, 1 touchdown, long 20; Chris Tyree 5-16, long 4; Ben Skowronek 1-4; C’Bo Flemister 1-0

PASSING: Ian Book 27 completions, 39 attempts, 229 yards, 1 interception, long 27; Drew Pyne 1 completion, 1 attempt, 7 yards

RECEIVING: Kyren Williams 8 catches, 31 yards, long 8; Michael Mayer 7-62, long 18; Ben Skowronek 4-41, long 20; Chris Tyree 4-37, long 27; Javon McKinley 2-20, long 18; Lawrence Kays III 1-20; Avery Davis 1-15; George Takacs 1-10

PUNTING: Jay Bramblett 4 punts, 189 yards, average 47.2, long 53

FIELD GOALS: Jonathan Doerer 0-of-1 (missed 51)

KICKOFF RETURNS: Chris Tyree 1-8, long 12

PUNT RETURNS: None

INTERCEPTION RETURNS: None

FUMBLE RETURNS: None

TACKLES: Shaun Crawford 9; Drew White 9; Kyle Hamilton 7; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 6; Marist Liufau 6; Jayson Ademilola 5; Nick McCloud 4; Clarence Lewis 2; Howard Cross III 2; Kurt Hinish 2; Justin Ademilola 1; Bo Bauer 1; Ovie Oghoufo 1; Shayne Simon 1; Michael Mayer 1; Brock Wright 1; Adetokunbo Ogundeji 1; Rylie Mills 1

TACKLES FOR LOSS: Kyle Hamilton 1-5; Marist Liufau 1-1; Jayson Ademilola 1.5-12; Adetokunbo Ogundeji 0.5-4

SACKS: Jayson Ademilola 0.5-4; Adetokunbo Ogundeji 0.5-4

ALABAMA

RUSHING: Najee Harris 15 carries, 125 yards, long 53; Mac Jones 6-18, long 9; Brian Robinson Jr. 2-4, long 2; TEAM 1-(-2); Devonta Smith 1-(-5)

PASSING: Mac Jones 25 completions, 30 attempts, 297 yards, 4 touchdowns, long 40

RECEIVING: DeVonta Smith 7 catches, 130 yards, 3 touchdowns, long 34; Jahleel Billingsley 4-39, 1 touchdown, long 15; Najee Harris 4-30, long 14; John Metchie 3-53, long 40; Miller Forristall 3-31, long 15; Slade Bolden 2-22, long 14; Xavier Williams 1-0; Mac Jones 1-(-8)

PUNTING: Scott Charlie 3 punts, 127 yards, average 42.3, long 46

FIELD GOALS: Will Reichard 1-of-1 (made 41)

KICKOFF RETURNS: Jahleel Billingsley 1-16

PUNT RETURNS: DeVonta Smith 1-20

INTERCEPTION RETURNS: Christian Harris 1-0

FUMBLE RETURNS: None

TACKLES: DeMarcco Hellams 12; Josh Jobe 7; Will Anderson Jr. 6; Dylan Moses 6; Christian Harris 5; Jordan Battle 5; Christian Barmore 5; Patrick Surtain 3; Daniel Wright 3; Brian Branch 3; Jaylen Moody 3; Christopher Allen 2; Phidarian Mathis 2; Byron Young 1; Tim Smith 1; Justin Eboigbe 1

TACKLES FOR LOSS: DeMarcco Hellams 1-1; Jordan Battle 0.5-2; Christian Barmore 1-14; Patrick Surtain 0.5-2

SACKS: DeMarcco Hellams 1-1; Christian Barmore 1-14

NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS

OFFENSE

Wide Receiver: Javon McKinley

Tight End: Michael Mayer

Left Tackle: Liam Eichenberg

Left Guard: Aaron Banks

Center: Zeke Correll

Right Guard: Tommy Kraemer

Right Tackle: Robert Hainsey

Wide Receiver: Avery Davis

Wide Receiver: Ben Skowronek

Quarterback: Ian Book

Running Back: Kyren Williams

DEFENSE

Defensive End: Daelin Hayes

Defensive Tackle: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Nose Guard: Kurt Hinish

Defensive End: Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Rover: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Middle Linebacker: Drew White

Buck Linebacker: Marist Liufau

Cornerback: Nick McCloud

Free Safety: Kyle Hamilton

Strong Safety: Shaun Crawford

Cornerback: Clarence Lewis

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer

Holder: Jay Bramblett

Long Snapper: Michael Vinson

Punter: Jay Bramblett

Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer

Punt Returns: Matt Salerno

Kickoff Returns: Chris Tyree, Jafar Armstrong

