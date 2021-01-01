Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14
Jan. 1, 2021
At AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Notre Dame 0 7 0 7 — 14
Alabama 14 7 7 3 — 31
FIRST QUARTER
• Alabama 7, Notre Dame 0
Score: DeVonta Smith 26 pass from Mac Jones (Will Reichard kick) at 10:14.
Drive: 79 yards, 7 plays, 5 first downs, 2:36 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.
Key plays: Miller Forristall 15 pass from Jones, Najee Harris 15 pass from Jones, Harris 11 run.
• Alabama 14, Notre Dame 0
Score: Jhaleel Billingsley 12 pass from Jones (Reichard kick) at 4:19.
Drive: 97 yards, 5 plays, 4 first downs, 2:11 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.
Key plays: Harris 15 run, Harris 53 run.
SECOND QUARTER
• Alabama 14, Notre Dame 7
Score: Kyren Williams 1 run (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 11:16.
Drive: 75 yards, 15 plays, 4 first downs, 8:03 elapsed following an Alabama kickoff.
Key plays: Chris Tyree 27 pass from Ian Book, Williams 4 run on third-and-3, Williams 3 run on third-and-2.
• Alabama 21, Notre Dame 7
Score: Smith 34 pass from Jones (Reichard kick) at 8:49.
Drive: 84 yards, 6 plays, 4 first downs, 2:21 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.
Key plays: Jones 2 run on third-and-1, Smith 24 pass from Jones, Billingsley 15 pass from Jones.
THIRD QUARTER
• Alabama 28, Notre Dame 7
Score: Smith 7 pass from Jones (Reichard kick) at 4:58.
Drive: 62 yards, 5 plays, 2 first downs, 2:29 elapsed following a Notre Dame interception.
Key plays: John Metchie 40 pass from Jones, Harris 9 run on third-and-4.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Alabama 31, Notre Dame 7
Score: Reichard 41 field goal at 12:45.
Drive: 47 yards, 10 plays, 3 first downs, 4:20 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.
Key plays: Forristall 11 pass from Jones, Slade Bolden 11 pass from Jones, Harris 13 run on third-and-8.
• Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14
Score: Book 1 run (Doerer kick) at 0:56.
Drive: 80 yards, 14 plays, 5 first downs, 4:36 elapsed following an Alabama punt.
Key plays: Lawrence Keys III 20 pass from Book, Avery Davis 15 pass from Book on fourth-and-8, Michael Mayer 7 pass from Book on third-and-5.
GAME DATA
Kickoff Weather: Indoors.
Officials: Referee John O’Neill, umpire Brad Hudak, head linesman Ric Hinkamper, line judge Jeff Szink, side judge Todd Ransom, field judge Steve Thielen, back judge Robert Smith and center judge Greg Nelson — Big Ten crew.
Attendance: 18,373.
TEAM STATS
Notre Dame Alabama
FIRST DOWNS 24 24
Rushing 8 8
Passing 13 15
Penalty 3 1
RUSHING YRDGE 139 140
Yards gained 163 156
Yards lost 24 16
Attempts 38 25
Average per rush 3.7 5.6
PASSING YRDGE 236 297
Comp.-Att.-Int. 28-41-1 25-30-0
Average per catch 8.4 11.9
TOTAL OFFENSE 375 437
Total plays 80 55
Average per play 4.7 7.9
RETURN YARDS 8 36
Int. returns-Yards 0 1-0
Kickoff returns 1-8 1-16
Punt returns 0 1-20
Fumble returns 0 0
FUMBLES-LOST 2-0 0
PENALTIES-YARDS 3-25 6-59
PUNTS-YARDS 4-189 3-127
Average per punt 47.2 42.3
TIME OF POSS 33:43 26:17
3RD-DOWN CNV 8-of-16 6-of-10
4TH-DOWN CNV 2-of-3 0-of-0
SACKS-YARDS LOSS 1-8 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATS
NOTRE DAME
RUSHING: Kyren Williams 16 carries, 64 yards, 1 touchdown, long 15; Ian Book 15-55, 1 touchdown, long 20; Chris Tyree 5-16, long 4; Ben Skowronek 1-4; C’Bo Flemister 1-0
PASSING: Ian Book 27 completions, 39 attempts, 229 yards, 1 interception, long 27; Drew Pyne 1 completion, 1 attempt, 7 yards
RECEIVING: Kyren Williams 8 catches, 31 yards, long 8; Michael Mayer 7-62, long 18; Ben Skowronek 4-41, long 20; Chris Tyree 4-37, long 27; Javon McKinley 2-20, long 18; Lawrence Kays III 1-20; Avery Davis 1-15; George Takacs 1-10
PUNTING: Jay Bramblett 4 punts, 189 yards, average 47.2, long 53
FIELD GOALS: Jonathan Doerer 0-of-1 (missed 51)
KICKOFF RETURNS: Chris Tyree 1-8, long 12
PUNT RETURNS: None
INTERCEPTION RETURNS: None
FUMBLE RETURNS: None
TACKLES: Shaun Crawford 9; Drew White 9; Kyle Hamilton 7; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 6; Marist Liufau 6; Jayson Ademilola 5; Nick McCloud 4; Clarence Lewis 2; Howard Cross III 2; Kurt Hinish 2; Justin Ademilola 1; Bo Bauer 1; Ovie Oghoufo 1; Shayne Simon 1; Michael Mayer 1; Brock Wright 1; Adetokunbo Ogundeji 1; Rylie Mills 1
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Kyle Hamilton 1-5; Marist Liufau 1-1; Jayson Ademilola 1.5-12; Adetokunbo Ogundeji 0.5-4
SACKS: Jayson Ademilola 0.5-4; Adetokunbo Ogundeji 0.5-4
ALABAMA
RUSHING: Najee Harris 15 carries, 125 yards, long 53; Mac Jones 6-18, long 9; Brian Robinson Jr. 2-4, long 2; TEAM 1-(-2); Devonta Smith 1-(-5)
PASSING: Mac Jones 25 completions, 30 attempts, 297 yards, 4 touchdowns, long 40
RECEIVING: DeVonta Smith 7 catches, 130 yards, 3 touchdowns, long 34; Jahleel Billingsley 4-39, 1 touchdown, long 15; Najee Harris 4-30, long 14; John Metchie 3-53, long 40; Miller Forristall 3-31, long 15; Slade Bolden 2-22, long 14; Xavier Williams 1-0; Mac Jones 1-(-8)
PUNTING: Scott Charlie 3 punts, 127 yards, average 42.3, long 46
FIELD GOALS: Will Reichard 1-of-1 (made 41)
KICKOFF RETURNS: Jahleel Billingsley 1-16
PUNT RETURNS: DeVonta Smith 1-20
INTERCEPTION RETURNS: Christian Harris 1-0
FUMBLE RETURNS: None
TACKLES: DeMarcco Hellams 12; Josh Jobe 7; Will Anderson Jr. 6; Dylan Moses 6; Christian Harris 5; Jordan Battle 5; Christian Barmore 5; Patrick Surtain 3; Daniel Wright 3; Brian Branch 3; Jaylen Moody 3; Christopher Allen 2; Phidarian Mathis 2; Byron Young 1; Tim Smith 1; Justin Eboigbe 1
TACKLES FOR LOSS: DeMarcco Hellams 1-1; Jordan Battle 0.5-2; Christian Barmore 1-14; Patrick Surtain 0.5-2
SACKS: DeMarcco Hellams 1-1; Christian Barmore 1-14
NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver: Javon McKinley
Tight End: Michael Mayer
Left Tackle: Liam Eichenberg
Left Guard: Aaron Banks
Center: Zeke Correll
Right Guard: Tommy Kraemer
Right Tackle: Robert Hainsey
Wide Receiver: Avery Davis
Wide Receiver: Ben Skowronek
Quarterback: Ian Book
Running Back: Kyren Williams
DEFENSE
Defensive End: Daelin Hayes
Defensive Tackle: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Nose Guard: Kurt Hinish
Defensive End: Adetokunbo Ogundeji
Rover: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Middle Linebacker: Drew White
Buck Linebacker: Marist Liufau
Cornerback: Nick McCloud
Free Safety: Kyle Hamilton
Strong Safety: Shaun Crawford
Cornerback: Clarence Lewis
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer
Holder: Jay Bramblett
Long Snapper: Michael Vinson
Punter: Jay Bramblett
Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer
Punt Returns: Matt Salerno
Kickoff Returns: Chris Tyree, Jafar Armstrong