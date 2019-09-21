nduga09212019003.JPG

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, left, is greeted at midfield by Georgia head coach Kirby Smart before Georgia's 23-17 win Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

SCORING SUMMARY

GEORGIA 23. NOTRE DAME 17

Sept. 21, 2019

At Sanford Stadium; Athens, Ga.

Notre Dame 0 10 0 7 — 17

Georgia 0 7 6 10 — 23

FIRST QUARTER

No scoring.

SECOND QUARTER

• Notre Dame 7, Georgia 0

Score: Cole Kmet 1 pass from Ian Book (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 10:39.

Drive: 8 yards, 5 plays, 1 first down, 1:43 elapsed following a Georgia fumble.

Key plays: Chase Claypool recovery of a muffed punt; Georgia pass-interference penalty.

• Notre Dame 7, Georgia 7

Score: D’Andre Swift 3 run (Rodrigo Blankenship kick) at 2:27.

Drive: 75 yards, 13 plays, 5 first downs, 8:12 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.

Key plays: Eli Wolf 8 pass from Jake Fromm on 3rd and 6; Lawrence Cager 14 pass on 3rd and 9.

• Notre Dame 10, Georgia 7

Score: Doerer 27 field goal at 0:00.

Drive: 66 yards, 8 plays, 2 first downs, 2:27 elapsed following a Georgia kickoff.

Key plays: Kmet 28 pass from Book; Lawrence Keys III 28 pass from Book.

THIRD QUARTER

• Notre Dame 10, Georgia 10

Score: Blankenship 40 field goal at 8:31.

Drive: 1 yard, 4 plays, 0 first downs, 1:27 elapsed following an interception.

Key play: Divaad Wilson interception of a Book pass.

• Georgia 13, Notre Dame 10

Score: Blankenship 31 field goal at 4:21.

Drive: 53 yard, 7 plays, 3 first downs, 2:36 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.

Key plays: Brian Herrien 16 run; Demetris Robertson 19 pass from Fromm.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Georgia 20, Notre Dame 10

Score: Cager 15 pass from Fromm (Blankenship kick) at 13:19.

Drive: 82 yard, 8 plays, 4 first downs, 3:59 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.

Key plays: Swift 10 run; Cager 36 pass form Fromm.

• Georgia 23, Notre Dame 10

Score: Blankenship 43 field goal at 6:54.

Drive: 41 yard, 7 plays, 2 first downs, 4:17 elapsed following an interception of Book.

Key plays: J.R. Reed interception; Robertson 15 pass from Fromm.

• Georgia 23, Notre Dame 17

Score: Claypool 4 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 3:12.

Drive: 75 yard, 10 plays, 4 first downs, 3:42 elapsed following a Georgia kickoff.

Key plays: Kmet 31 pass from Book; Claypool 23 pass from Book.

GAME DATA

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees, clear skies and 59 percent humidity with northeast winds at 1 mph.

Officials: Referee Jeff Flanagan, umpire Jim Eckl, head linesman Arthur Hardin, line judge Kirk Lewis, side judge Jeffrey Shears, field judge Wayne Rundell, back judge Robert Luklan, center judge Larry Hayes, replay official Thomas Considine and alternate official Rick Lowe — ACC crew.

Attendance: 93,246.

NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS

OFFENSE

Wide Receiver: Chris Finke

Wide Receiver: Lawrence Keys III

Left Tackle: Liam Eichenberg

Left Guard: Aaron Banks

Center: Jarrett Patterson

Right Guard: Tommy Kraemer

Right Tackle: Robert Hainsey

Quarterback: Ian Book

Running Back: Tony Jones Jr.

Tight End: Cole Kmet

Wide Receiver: Chase Claypool

DEFENSE

Defensive End: Julian Okwara

Defensive Tackle: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Nose Guard: Kurt Hinish

Defensive End: Khalid Kareem

Rover: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Middle Linebacker: Drew White

Buck Linebacker: Asmar Bilal

Cornerback: Troy Pride Jr.

Free Safety: Alohi Gilman

Strong Safety: Jalen Elliott

Cornerback: Shaun Crawford

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer

Holder: Jay Bramblett

Long Snapper: John Shannon

Punter: Jay Bramblett

Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer

Punt Returns: Chris Finke

Kickoff Returns: Lawrence Keys III, Kyren Williams

TEAM STATISTICS

ND GA

FIRST DOWNS 14 18

Rushing 3 7

Passing 10 11

Penalty 1 0

RUSHING YRDGE 46 152

Yards Gained 48 165

Yards Lost 2 13

Attempts 14 33

Average per rush 3.3 4.6

PASSING YRDGE 275 187

C-Att-Int 29-47-2 20-26-0

Avg per catch 9.5 9.4

TOTAL OFFENSE 321 339

Total Plays 61 59

Average per play 5.3 5.7

RETURN YRDS 9 28

Int. Retrns: #yrds 0-0 2-11

Kickoff Returns 1-9 2-20

Punt Returns 0-0 1-(-3)

FUMBLES-LOST 2-0 4-1

PENALTIES-YRDS 12-85 6-43

PUNTS-YRDS 4-190 4-141

Average per punt 47.5 35.2

TIME OF POSS 25:29 34:31

3RD-DWN CNV 4-of-13 4-of-11

4TH-DWN CNV 1-of-3 0-of-0

SACKS-BY YRDS 0-0 0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

NOTRE DAME

RUSHING: Tony Jones Jr. 9 carries, 21 yards, long 6; Ian Book 3-18, long 9; Lawrence Keys III 2-7, long 8.

PASSING: Ian Book, 29 completions, 47 attempts, 2 interceptions, 275 yards, 2 touchdowns, long 31.

RECEIVING: Cole Kmet 9 catches, 108 yards, 1 touchdown, long 31; Chase Claypool 6-66, 1 TD, long 23; Tony Jones Jr. 4-24, long 12; Chris Finke 4-22, long 8; Lawrence Keys III 3-35, long 28; Avery Davis 2-0, long 2; Tommy Tremble 1-20.

PUNTING: Jay Bramblett 4 punts, 190 yards, 47.5 avg., long 58.

FIELD GOALS: Jonathan Doerer 1-1 (made 27).

KICKOFF RETURNS: Shayne Simon 1-9.

PUNT RETURNS: None.

INTERCEPTIONS: None.

FUMBLE RETURNS: Chase Claypool 1-0.

TACKLES: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 8, Alohi Gilman 8, Jalen Elliott 8, Drew White 5, Shaun Crawford 4, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 4, Asmar Bilal, 3, Jack Lamb 3, Khalid Kareem 3, TaRiq Bracy 3, Paul Moala 2, Troy Pride Jr. 2, Jayson Ademilola 2, Julian Okwara 2, Ade Ogundeji 2, Kyle Hamilton 1, Jordan Genmark Heath 1, Jacob Lacy 1, Tony Jones Jr. 1, Daelin Hayes 1, Kurt Hinish 1, Chase Claypool 1.

TACKLES FOR LOSSES: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 2.5-7, Drew White 2-6, Jack Lamb 1-4, Khalid Kareem 0.5-1.

SACKS: None.

GEORGIA

RUSHING: D'Andre Swift 18 carries, 98 yards, 1 touchdown, long 15; Brian Herrien 8-42, long 16; Jake Fromm 2-15, long 9; Tyler Simmons 1-8; TEAM 2-(-2); James Cook 1-(-4); Matt Landers 1-(-6).

PASSING: Jake Fromm 20 completions, 26 attempts, 0 interceptions, 187 yards, 1 touchdowns, long 36.

RECEIVING: Lawrence Cager 5 catches, 82 yards, 1 touchdown, long 36; Demetris Robertson 4-48, long 19; D'Andre Swift 3-2, long 8; Dominick Blaylock 2-19, long 16; Charlie Woerner 2-8, long 6; Brian Herrien 1-12; Tyler Simmons 1-9; Eli Wolf 1-8; Matt Landers 1-(-1).

PUNTING: Jake Camarda 4 punts, 141 yards, 35.2 avg., long 48.

FIELD GOALS: Rodrigo Blankenship 3-3 (made 40. 31, 43).

KICKOFF RETURNS: James Cook 1-16, D'Andre Swift 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS: Tyler Simmons 1-(-3).

INTERCEPTIONS: Divaad Wilson 1-11, J.R. Reed 1-0.

FUMBLE RETURNS: None.

TACKLES: Tae Crowder 9, Richard LeCounte 7, J.R. Reed 7, Monty Rice 7, D.J. Daniel 5, Divaad Wilson 3, Mark Webb 3, Azeez Ojulari 2, Justin Young 2, Malik Herring 1, Nolan Smith 1, Ameer Speed 1, Quay Walker 1, Tyrique McGhee 1, Eric Stokes 1, Tyler Clark 1, Walter Grant 1, Michael Bennett 1, Devonte Wyatt 1.

TACKLES FOR LOSSES: Tae Crowwder 1-2, D.J. Daniel 1-1, Justin Young 1-1.

SACKS: None.

