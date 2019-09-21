SCORING SUMMARY
GEORGIA 23. NOTRE DAME 17
Sept. 21, 2019
At Sanford Stadium; Athens, Ga.
Notre Dame 0 10 0 7 — 17
Georgia 0 7 6 10 — 23
FIRST QUARTER
No scoring.
SECOND QUARTER
• Notre Dame 7, Georgia 0
Score: Cole Kmet 1 pass from Ian Book (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 10:39.
Drive: 8 yards, 5 plays, 1 first down, 1:43 elapsed following a Georgia fumble.
Key plays: Chase Claypool recovery of a muffed punt; Georgia pass-interference penalty.
• Notre Dame 7, Georgia 7
Score: D’Andre Swift 3 run (Rodrigo Blankenship kick) at 2:27.
Drive: 75 yards, 13 plays, 5 first downs, 8:12 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.
Key plays: Eli Wolf 8 pass from Jake Fromm on 3rd and 6; Lawrence Cager 14 pass on 3rd and 9.
• Notre Dame 10, Georgia 7
Score: Doerer 27 field goal at 0:00.
Drive: 66 yards, 8 plays, 2 first downs, 2:27 elapsed following a Georgia kickoff.
Key plays: Kmet 28 pass from Book; Lawrence Keys III 28 pass from Book.
THIRD QUARTER
• Notre Dame 10, Georgia 10
Score: Blankenship 40 field goal at 8:31.
Drive: 1 yard, 4 plays, 0 first downs, 1:27 elapsed following an interception.
Key play: Divaad Wilson interception of a Book pass.
• Georgia 13, Notre Dame 10
Score: Blankenship 31 field goal at 4:21.
Drive: 53 yard, 7 plays, 3 first downs, 2:36 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.
Key plays: Brian Herrien 16 run; Demetris Robertson 19 pass from Fromm.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Georgia 20, Notre Dame 10
Score: Cager 15 pass from Fromm (Blankenship kick) at 13:19.
Drive: 82 yard, 8 plays, 4 first downs, 3:59 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.
Key plays: Swift 10 run; Cager 36 pass form Fromm.
• Georgia 23, Notre Dame 10
Score: Blankenship 43 field goal at 6:54.
Drive: 41 yard, 7 plays, 2 first downs, 4:17 elapsed following an interception of Book.
Key plays: J.R. Reed interception; Robertson 15 pass from Fromm.
• Georgia 23, Notre Dame 17
Score: Claypool 4 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 3:12.
Drive: 75 yard, 10 plays, 4 first downs, 3:42 elapsed following a Georgia kickoff.
Key plays: Kmet 31 pass from Book; Claypool 23 pass from Book.
GAME DATA
Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees, clear skies and 59 percent humidity with northeast winds at 1 mph.
Officials: Referee Jeff Flanagan, umpire Jim Eckl, head linesman Arthur Hardin, line judge Kirk Lewis, side judge Jeffrey Shears, field judge Wayne Rundell, back judge Robert Luklan, center judge Larry Hayes, replay official Thomas Considine and alternate official Rick Lowe — ACC crew.
Attendance: 93,246.
NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver: Chris Finke
Wide Receiver: Lawrence Keys III
Left Tackle: Liam Eichenberg
Left Guard: Aaron Banks
Center: Jarrett Patterson
Right Guard: Tommy Kraemer
Right Tackle: Robert Hainsey
Quarterback: Ian Book
Running Back: Tony Jones Jr.
Tight End: Cole Kmet
Wide Receiver: Chase Claypool
DEFENSE
Defensive End: Julian Okwara
Defensive Tackle: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Nose Guard: Kurt Hinish
Defensive End: Khalid Kareem
Rover: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Middle Linebacker: Drew White
Buck Linebacker: Asmar Bilal
Cornerback: Troy Pride Jr.
Free Safety: Alohi Gilman
Strong Safety: Jalen Elliott
Cornerback: Shaun Crawford
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer
Holder: Jay Bramblett
Long Snapper: John Shannon
Punter: Jay Bramblett
Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer
Punt Returns: Chris Finke
Kickoff Returns: Lawrence Keys III, Kyren Williams
TEAM STATISTICS
ND GA
FIRST DOWNS 14 18
Rushing 3 7
Passing 10 11
Penalty 1 0
RUSHING YRDGE 46 152
Yards Gained 48 165
Yards Lost 2 13
Attempts 14 33
Average per rush 3.3 4.6
PASSING YRDGE 275 187
C-Att-Int 29-47-2 20-26-0
Avg per catch 9.5 9.4
TOTAL OFFENSE 321 339
Total Plays 61 59
Average per play 5.3 5.7
RETURN YRDS 9 28
Int. Retrns: #yrds 0-0 2-11
Kickoff Returns 1-9 2-20
Punt Returns 0-0 1-(-3)
FUMBLES-LOST 2-0 4-1
PENALTIES-YRDS 12-85 6-43
PUNTS-YRDS 4-190 4-141
Average per punt 47.5 35.2
TIME OF POSS 25:29 34:31
3RD-DWN CNV 4-of-13 4-of-11
4TH-DWN CNV 1-of-3 0-of-0
SACKS-BY YRDS 0-0 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
NOTRE DAME
RUSHING: Tony Jones Jr. 9 carries, 21 yards, long 6; Ian Book 3-18, long 9; Lawrence Keys III 2-7, long 8.
PASSING: Ian Book, 29 completions, 47 attempts, 2 interceptions, 275 yards, 2 touchdowns, long 31.
RECEIVING: Cole Kmet 9 catches, 108 yards, 1 touchdown, long 31; Chase Claypool 6-66, 1 TD, long 23; Tony Jones Jr. 4-24, long 12; Chris Finke 4-22, long 8; Lawrence Keys III 3-35, long 28; Avery Davis 2-0, long 2; Tommy Tremble 1-20.
PUNTING: Jay Bramblett 4 punts, 190 yards, 47.5 avg., long 58.
FIELD GOALS: Jonathan Doerer 1-1 (made 27).
KICKOFF RETURNS: Shayne Simon 1-9.
PUNT RETURNS: None.
INTERCEPTIONS: None.
FUMBLE RETURNS: Chase Claypool 1-0.
TACKLES: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 8, Alohi Gilman 8, Jalen Elliott 8, Drew White 5, Shaun Crawford 4, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 4, Asmar Bilal, 3, Jack Lamb 3, Khalid Kareem 3, TaRiq Bracy 3, Paul Moala 2, Troy Pride Jr. 2, Jayson Ademilola 2, Julian Okwara 2, Ade Ogundeji 2, Kyle Hamilton 1, Jordan Genmark Heath 1, Jacob Lacy 1, Tony Jones Jr. 1, Daelin Hayes 1, Kurt Hinish 1, Chase Claypool 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSSES: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 2.5-7, Drew White 2-6, Jack Lamb 1-4, Khalid Kareem 0.5-1.
SACKS: None.
GEORGIA
RUSHING: D'Andre Swift 18 carries, 98 yards, 1 touchdown, long 15; Brian Herrien 8-42, long 16; Jake Fromm 2-15, long 9; Tyler Simmons 1-8; TEAM 2-(-2); James Cook 1-(-4); Matt Landers 1-(-6).
PASSING: Jake Fromm 20 completions, 26 attempts, 0 interceptions, 187 yards, 1 touchdowns, long 36.
RECEIVING: Lawrence Cager 5 catches, 82 yards, 1 touchdown, long 36; Demetris Robertson 4-48, long 19; D'Andre Swift 3-2, long 8; Dominick Blaylock 2-19, long 16; Charlie Woerner 2-8, long 6; Brian Herrien 1-12; Tyler Simmons 1-9; Eli Wolf 1-8; Matt Landers 1-(-1).
PUNTING: Jake Camarda 4 punts, 141 yards, 35.2 avg., long 48.
FIELD GOALS: Rodrigo Blankenship 3-3 (made 40. 31, 43).
KICKOFF RETURNS: James Cook 1-16, D'Andre Swift 1-4.
PUNT RETURNS: Tyler Simmons 1-(-3).
INTERCEPTIONS: Divaad Wilson 1-11, J.R. Reed 1-0.
FUMBLE RETURNS: None.
TACKLES: Tae Crowder 9, Richard LeCounte 7, J.R. Reed 7, Monty Rice 7, D.J. Daniel 5, Divaad Wilson 3, Mark Webb 3, Azeez Ojulari 2, Justin Young 2, Malik Herring 1, Nolan Smith 1, Ameer Speed 1, Quay Walker 1, Tyrique McGhee 1, Eric Stokes 1, Tyler Clark 1, Walter Grant 1, Michael Bennett 1, Devonte Wyatt 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSSES: Tae Crowwder 1-2, D.J. Daniel 1-1, Justin Young 1-1.
SACKS: None.
