SCORING SUMMARY
Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14
Oct. 26, 2019
At Michigan Stadium; Ann Arbor, Mich.
Notre Dame 0 0 7 7 — 14
Michigan 3 14 7 21 — 45
FIRST QUARTER
• Michigan 3, Notre Dame 0
Score: Jake Moody 21 field goal at 5:25.
Drive: 65 yards, 9 plays, 3 first downs, 4:09 elapsed following a Michigan fumble recovery.
Key plays: Alohi Gilman defensive pass interference on third-and-7, Zach Charbonnet 35 run.
SECOND QUARTER
• Michigan 10, Notre Dame 0
Score: Charbonnet 7 run (Moody kick) at 13:51.
Drive: 59 yards, 8 plays, 4 first downs, 3:24 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.
Key plays: Hassan Haskins 3 run on third-and-1, Haskins 25 run.
• Michigan 17, Notre Dame 0
Score: Charbonnet 1 run (Moody kick) at 9:52.
Drive: 60 yards, 7 plays, 3 first downs, 3:05 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.
Key plays: Haskins 20 run, Mike Sainristil 13 pass from Shea Patterson on third-and-7, Patterson 22 run.
THIRD QUARTER
• Michigan 17, Notre Dame 7
Score: Cole Kmet 7 pass from Ian Book (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 5:27.
Drive: 57 yards, 7 plays, 3 first downs, 2:50 elapsed following a Michigan punt.
Key plays: Khaleke Hudson defensive pass interference on third-and-10, Chase Claypool 24 pass from Book.
• Michigan 24, Notre Dame 7
Score: Donovan Peoples-Jones 8 pass from Patterson (Moody kick) at 2:37.
Drive: 75 yards, 6 plays, 3 first downs, 2:50 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.
Key plays: Hassan Haskins 49 run, Shaun Crawford defensive pass interference on third-and-11.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Michigan 31, Notre Dame 7
Score: Nico Collins 16 pass from Patterson (Moody kick) at 11:29.
Drive: 64 yards, 4 plays, 3 first downs, 1:49 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.
Key plays: Haskins 10 run, Sainristil 34 pass from Patterson.
• Michigan 38, Notre Dame 7
Score: Tru Wilson 27 run (Moody kick) at 8:46.
Drive: 47 yards, 2 plays, 2 first downs, 0:27 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.
Key plays: Donovan Peoples-Jones 20 pass from Patterson.
• Michigan 45, Notre Dame 7
Score: Sainristil 26 pass from Dylan McCaffrey (Moody kick) at 4:23.
Drive: 45 yards, 4 plays, 2 first downs, 1:55 elapsed following a Notre Dame fumble.
• Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14
Score: Javon McKinley 14 pass from Phil Jurkovec (Doerer kick) at 3:45.
Drive: 75 yards, 3 plays, 3 first downs, 0:38 elapsed following a Michigan kickoff.
Key plays: McKinley 28 pass from Jurkovec, Kmet 18 pass from Jurkovec.
GAME DATA
Kickoff Weather: 50 degrees, rainy and 95 percent humidity with east winds of 18 mph.
Officials: Referee John O’Neill, umpire Jeff Carr, head linesman Kris Van Meter, line judge Dan Gallagher, side judge Kyle DeBuse, field judge Gary Powers, back judge Michael Elliott, center judge Tom Riepenhoff — Big Ten crew.
Attendance: 111,909.
TEAM STATISTICS
MICH. ND
FIRST DOWNS 23 12
Rushing 14 3
Passing 6 6
Penalty 3 3
RUSHING YRDGE 303 47
Yards Gained 344 72
Yards Lost 41 25
Attempts 57 31
Average per rush 5.3 1.5
PASSING YRDGE 134 133
C-Att-Int 8-14-0 11-29-0
Avg per catch 16.8 12.1
TOTAL OFFENSE 437 180
Total Plays 71 60
Average per play 6.2 3.0
RETURN YRDS 47 46
Int. Retrns: #yrds 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-23 3-46
Punt Returns 4-24 1-0
FUMBLES-LOST 3-0 3-2
PENALTIES-YRDS 4-50 7-62
PUNTS-YRDS 67-268 10-423
Average per punt 38.3 42.3
TIME OF POSS 34:37 25:23
3RD-DWN CNV 4-of-13 3-of-15
4TH-DWN CNV 0-of-1 0-of-0
SACKS-BY YRDS 2-6 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
NOTRE DAME
RUSHING: Jahmir Smith 5 carries, 15 yards, 0 touchdowns, long 7; Tony Jones Jr. 8-14, long 5; Ian Book 6-13, long 9; Avery Davis 2-3; Jafar Armstrong 3-3; Phil Jurkovec 5-2, long 9; Braden Lenzy 1-1; Team 1-minus 4
PASSING: Ian Book, 8 completions, 25 attempts, 73 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, long 24; Phil Jurkovec 3-4, 60 yards, 1 touchdown, long 28
RECEIVING: Chase Claypool 2 catches, 42 yards, 0 touchdowns, long 24; Javon McKinley 2-42, 1 touchdown, long 28; Cole Kmet 2-25, 1 touchdown, long 18; Tony Jones Jr. 2-9, long 5; Jahmir Smith 1-6, Tommy Tremble 1-5, Jafar Armstrong 1-4.
PUNTING: Jay Bramblett 10 punts, 423 yards, 42.3 avg., long 61
FIELD GOALS: Jonathan Doerer 0-0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Jafar Armstrong 3-46, long 20
PUNT RETURNS: Team 1-0
INTERCEPTIONS: None
FUMBLE RETURNS: None
TACKLES: Drew White 11, Asmar Bilal 9, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 6, Alohi Gilman 5, Troy Pride 4, Jamir Jones 4, Khalid Kareem 4, Jayson Ademilola 3, Kyle Hamilton 3, Kurt Hinish 3, Bo Bauer 3, Ade Ogundeji 3, DJ Brown 2, Jordan Genmark Heath 2, Houston Griffith 2, Jack Lamb 2, Julian Okwara 2, John Shannon 2, Jacob Lacey 1, Donte Vaughn 1, TaRiq Bracy 1, Shayne Simon 1, Brock Wright 1, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
TACKLES FOR LOSSES: Asmar Bilal 1-3, Alohi Gilman 0.5-2, Jamir Jones 1-13, Khalid Kareem 0.5-1, Jordan Genmark Heath 1-6, Jack Lamb 1-7
SACKS: Jamir Jones 1-13, Jack Lamb 1-7
MICHIGAN
RUSHING: Hassan Haskins 20 carries, 149 yards, long 49; Zach Charbonnet 15-74, 2 touchdowns, long 35; Tru Wilson 6-45, 1 touchdown, long 27; Christian Turner 4-31, long 13; Shea Patterson 11-2, long 22; Ben VanSumeren 1-2
PASSING: Shea Patterson 6 completions, 12 attempts, 100 yards, 2 touchdowns, long 34; Dylan McCaffrey 2-2, 1 touchdown, long 26
RECEIVING: Mike Sainristil 3 catches, 73 yards, 1 touchdown, long 34; Donovan Peoples-Jones 2-28, 1 touchdown, long 20; Nico Collins 1-16, 1 touchdown; Ronnie Bell 1-9; Giles Jackson 1-8.
PUNTING: Will Hart 6 punts, 248 yards, 41.3 avg., long 57; Team 1-20.
FIELD GOALS: Jake Moody 1-1 (made 21)
KICKOFF RETURNS: Giles Jackson 1-23
PUNT RETURNS: Donovan Peoples-Jones 4-24, long 16
INTERCEPTIONS: None
FUMBLE RETURNS: None
TACKLES: Cam McGrone 12, Khaleke Hudson 5, Carlo Kemp 4, Josh Metellus 4, Jordan Glasgow 4, Ambry Thomas 3, Luiji Vilain 3, Aidan Hutchinson 3, Kwity Paye 2, Michael Danna 2, Brad Hawkins 2, Sammy Faustin 1, Michael Dwumfour 1, Josh Uche 1, Devin Gil 1, Gemon Green 1, Vincent Gray 1, Ben Mason 1, Taylor Upshaw 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSSES: Josh Metellus 1-1, Luiji Vilain 1-4, Aidan Hutchinson 0.5-1, Kwity Paye 2-3, Khaleke Hudson 0.5-1
SACKS: Luiji Vilain 1-4, Kwity Paye 1-2.
NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver: Braden Lenzy
Wide Receiver: Chris Finke
Left Tackle: Liam Eichenberg
Left Guard: Aaron Banks
Center: Jarrett Patterson
Right Guard: Tommy Kraemer
Right Tackle: Robert Hainsey
Tight End: Cole Kmet
Quarterback: Ian Book
Running Back: Tony Jones Jr.
Wide Receiver: Chase Claypool
DEFENSE
Defensive End: Julian Okwara
Defensive Tackle: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Nose Guard: Kurt Hinish
Defensive End: Khalid Kareem
Rover: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Buck Linebacker: Asmar Bilal
Middle Linebacker: Drew White
Cornerback: Troy Pride Jr.
Free Safety: Alohi Gilman
Strong Safety: Jalen Elliott
Cornerback: Donte Vaughn
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer
Holder: Jay Bramblett
Long Snapper: John Shannon
Punter: Jay Bramblett
Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer
Punt Returns: Chris Finke
Kickoff Returns: Jafar Armstrong, Chris Finke
