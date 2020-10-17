Jonathan Doerer

Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7

Oct. 17, 2020

At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend

Louisville 0 0 7 0 — 7

Notre Dame 6 0 6 0 — 12

FIRST QUARTER

Notre Dame 3, Louisville 0

Score: Jonathan Doerer 32 field goal at 9:26.

Drive: 61 yards, 12 plays, 4 first downs, 5:34 elapsed following a Louisville kickoff.

Key plays: Kevin Austin Jr. 18 pass from Ian Book, Book 18 run, Ben Skowronek 16 pass from Book on third-and-10.

Notre Dame 6, Louisville 0

Score: Doerer 30 field goal at 0:30.  

Drive: 76 yards, 16 plays, 5 first downs, 7:09 elapsed following a Louisville punt.

Key plays: Louisville illegal use of hands penalty, Kyren Williams 11 run, Louisville holding penalty on third-and-8.

SECOND QUARTER

THIRD QUARTER

Louisville 7, Notre Dame 6

Score: Marshon Ford 1 pass from Malik Cunningham (James Turner kick) at 7:37.

Drive: 83 yards, 13 plays, 5 first downs, 7:23 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.

Key plays: Braden Smith 8 pass from Cunningham on third-and-5, Cunningham 8 run on fourth-and-3, Javian Hawkins 29 pass from Cunningham.

Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7

Score: Book 13 run (two-point conversion failed) at 3:43.

Drive: 66 yards, 8 plays, 4 first downs, 3:54 elapsed following a Louisville kickoff.

Key plays: Williams 12 run, Javon McKinley 15 run on third-and-1, Chris Tyree 15 run.

FOURTH QUARTER

GAME DATA

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, mostly cloudy skies and 30 percent humidity with north winds of 20 mph.

Officials: Referee Mike Roche, umpire James Hyson, head linesman Michael Kelley, line judge Deon Lawrence, side judge George Liotus, field judge Alonzo Ramsey III, back judge Robert Luklan, center judge Sean Geraghty, replay Bob Welch and communicator James Visingardi — ACC crew.

Attendance: 10,182.

