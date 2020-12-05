Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21
Dec. 5, 2020
At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend
Syracuse 0 7 7 7 — 21
Notre Dame 3 21 14 7 — 45
FIRST QUARTER
• Notre Dame 3, Syracuse 0
Score: Jonathan Doerer 25 field goal at 9:32.
Drive: 73 yards, 12 plays, 3 first downs, 5:28 elapsed following a Syracuse kickoff.
Key plays: Avery Davis 14 pass from Ian Book on third-and-4, Ben Skowronek 29 pass from Book on third-and-7, Skowronek 10 pass from Book.
SECOND QUARTER
• Syracuse 7, Notre Dame 3
Score: Anthony Queeley 18 pass from Rex Culpepper (Andre Szymt kick) at 9:55.
Drive: 62 yards, 10 plays, 4 first downs, 4:07 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.
Key plays: Taj Harris 15 pass from Culpepper on third-and-8, Sean Tucker 7 run on third-and-1.
• Notre Dame 10, Syracuse 7
Score: Book 28 run (Doerer kick) at 3:18.
Drive: 72 yards, 5 plays, 4 first downs, 2:18 elapsed following a Syracuse punt.
Key plays: Syracuse roughing the passer penalty on third-and-10, Tommy Tremble 18 pass from Book, Javon McKinley 11 pass from Book.
• Notre Dame 17, Syracuse 7
Score: McKinley 21 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 1:30.
Drive: 21 yards, 1 play, 1 first down, 0:08 elapsed following a Syracuse fumble.
• Notre Dame 24, Syracuse 7
Score: McKinley 28 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 0:06.
Drive: 68 yards, 6 plays, 3 first downs, 0:32 elapsed following a Syracuse punt.
Key plays: Kyren Williams 14 pass from Book, Skowronek 21 pass from Book on third-and-10.
THIRD QUARTER
• Notre Dame 24, Syracuse 14
Score: Tucker 40 run (Szymt kick) at 11:20.
Drive: 57 yards, 5 plays, 2 first downs, 2:14 elapsed following a Syracuse kickoff.
Key plays: Harris 9 pass from Culpepper on fourth-and-3.
• Notre Dame 31, Syracuse 14
Score: Book 17 run (Doerer kick) at 6:32.
Drive: 53 yards, 8 plays, 3 first downs, 3:23 elapsed following a Syracuse fumble.
Key plays: Williams 16 run, Book 8 run on fourth-and-5.
• Notre Dame 38, Syracuse 14
Score: McKinley 26 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 1:07.
Drive: 68 yards, 3 plays, 3 first downs, 3:23 elapsed following a Syracuse interception.
Key plays: Syracuse roughing the passer penalty, Williams 23 run.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 14
Score: Chris Tyree 94 run (Doerer kick) at 6:25.
Drive: 87 yards, 2 plays, 1 first down, 0:52 elapsed following a Syracuse punt.
• Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21
Score: Cooper Lutz 80 run (Szymt kick) at 5:33.
Drive: 81 yards, 2 plays, 1 first down, 0:52 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.
GAME DATA
Kickoff Weather: 36 degrees, cloudy skies and 61 percent humidity with north winds of 9 mph.
Officials: Referee Stuart Mullins, umpire Johnnie Forte, head linesman Steve Clein, line judge Richard Misner, side judge Jamal Shears, field judge Ryan Flynn, back judge Barry Hendon, center judge Larry Hayes, replay official Joe Rider and replay communicator Mike Shepherd — ACC crew.
Attendance: 6,831.
TEAM STATS
Syracuse Notre Dame
FIRST DOWNS 15 26
Rushing 7 9
Passing 7 15
Penalty 1 2
RUSHING YRDGE 229 283
Yards gained 248 305
Yards lost 19 22
Attempts 35 40
Average per rush 6.5 7.1
PASSING YRDGE 185 285
Comp.-Att.-Int. 18-30-1 24-37-1
Average per catch 10.3 11.9
TOTAL OFFENSE 414 568
Total plays 65 77
Average per play 6.4 7.4
RETURN YARDS 11 110
Int. returns-Yards 1-11 1-13
Kickoff returns 0-0 3-73
Punt returns 0-0 2-12
Fumble returns 1-0 3-12
FUMBLES-LOST 4-3 1-1
PENALTIES-YARDS 8-90 4-40
PUNTS-YARDS 7-298 4-153
Average per punt 42.6 38.3
TIME OF POSS 26:10 33:50
3RD-DOWN CNV 5-of-14 7-of-15
4TH-DOWN CNV 1-of-1 1-of-2
SACKS-YARDS LOST 2-10 1-3
INDIVIDUAL STATS
NOTRE DAME
RUSHING: Kyren Williams 20 carries, 112 yards, long 23; Chris Tyree 6-116, 1 touchdown, long 94; Ian Book 8-64, 2 touchdowns, long 28; C'Bo Flemister 3-10, long 4; Cameron Ekanayake 3-3, long 2
PASSING: Ian Book 24 completions, 37 attempts, 285 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception, long 29
RECEIVING: Javon McKinley 7 catches, 111 yards, 3 touchdowns, long 28; Michael Mayer 5-36, long 20; Ben Skowronek 4-71, long 29; Kyren Williams 3-33, long 14; Avery Davis 2-10, long 14; Tommy Tremble 1-18; Chris Tyree 1-6; Braden Lenzy 1-0
PUNTING: Jay Bramblett 4 punts, 153 yards, average 38.2, long 42
FIELD GOALS: Jonathan Doerer 1-of-2 (made 25; missed 50)
KICKOFF RETURNS: Chris Tyree 3-73, average 24, long 33
PUNT RETURNS: Matt Salerno 2-12, average 6, long 13
INTERCEPTION RETURNS: Daelin Hayes 1-13
FUMBLE RETURNS: Marist Liufau 1-12; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 1-0; Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 1-0
TACKLES: Clarence Lewis 12; Bo Bauer 6; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 5; Howard Cross III 3; Drew White 3; Adetokunbo Ogundeji 3; Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 3; Justin Ademilola 2; Jack Kiser 2; Shaun Crawford 2; Houston Griffith 2; Nick McCloud 2; Kyle Hamilton 1; JD Bertrand 1; Isaiah Foskey 1; Ben Skowronek 1; C'Bo Flemister 1; Jack Lamb 1; Shayne Simon 1; Kurt Hinish 1; Rylie Mills 1
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Bo Bauer 2-6; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 0.5-1; Drew White 1.5-7; Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 1-3;Rylie Mills 1-1
SACKS: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 1-3
SYRACUSE
RUSHING:Sean Tucker 24 carries, 128 yards, 1 touchdown, long 40; Cooper Lutz 6-102, 1 touchdown, long 80; Rex Culpepper 3-12, long 5; Taj Harris 1-4; Nykeim Johnson 1-2
PASSING: Rex Culpepper 18 completions, 29 attempts, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, long 37; Dillon Markiewicz 0 completions, 1 attempt
RECEIVING: Taj Harris 8 catches, 69 yards, long 15; Anthony Queeley 4-42, 1 touchdown, long 18; Sean Tucker 2-46, long 37; Nykeim Johnson 2-13, long 12; Aaron Hackett 1-10; Chris Elmore 1-5
PUNTING: Nolan Cooney 7 punts, 298 yards, average 42.6, long 50
FIELD GOALS: None
KICKOFF RETURNS: None
PUNT RETURNS: None
INTERCEPTIONS: Ja'Had Carter 1-11
FUMBLE RETURNS: Marlowe Wax 1-0
TACKLES: Garrett Williams 8; Lee Kpogba 8; Ifeatu Melifonwu 7; Ja'Had Carter 5; Rob Hanna 4; Adrian Cole 4; Stefon Thompson 4; McKinley Williams 3; Justin Barron 3; Geoff Cantin-Arku 3; Marlowe Wax 3; Kingsley Jonathan 2; Josh Black 2; Mikel Jones 1; Chase Atkinson 1; Anthony Queeley 1; Markenzy Pierre 1; Cooper Lutz 1; Aman Greenwood 1; Kevin Nusdeo 1; Kevon Darton 1; Dakota Davis 1
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Ifeatu Melifonwu 1-1; Rob Hanna 1-1; McKinley Williams 1-2; Geoff Cantin-Arku 2-10; Kingsley Jonathan 1-7; Josh Black 1-4
SACKS: Geoff Cantin-Arku 2-10
NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver: Javon McKinley
Tight End: Michael Mayer
Left Tackle: Liam Eichenberg
Left Guard: Aaron Banks
Center: Josh Lugg
Right Guard: Dillan Gibbons
Right Tackle: Robert Hainsey
Wide Receiver: Avery Davis
Wide Receiver: Ben Skowronek
Quarterback: Ian Book
Running Back: Kyren Williams
DEFENSE
Defensive End: Daelin Hayes
Defensive Tackle: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Nose Guard: Kurt Hinish
Defensive End: Adetokunbo Ogundeji
Rover: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Buck Linebacker: Shayne Simon
Middle Linebacker: Drew White
Cornerback: Nick McCloud
Free Safety: Kyle Hamilton
Strong Safety: Shaun Crawford
Cornerback: Clarence Lewis
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer
Holder: Jay Bramblett
Long Snapper: Michael Vinson
Punter: Jay Bramblett
Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer
Punt Returns: Matt Salerno
Kickoff Returns: Chris Tyree, Jafar Armstrong