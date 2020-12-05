Scoring summary

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) prepares to take a snap against Syracuse on Dec. 5.

Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21

Dec. 5, 2020

At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend

Syracuse 0 7 7 7 — 21

Notre Dame 3 21 14 7 — 45

FIRST QUARTER

Notre Dame 3, Syracuse 0

Score: Jonathan Doerer 25 field goal at 9:32.

Drive: 73 yards, 12 plays, 3 first downs, 5:28 elapsed following a Syracuse kickoff.

Key plays: Avery Davis 14 pass from Ian Book on third-and-4, Ben Skowronek 29 pass from Book on third-and-7, Skowronek 10 pass from Book.

SECOND QUARTER

Syracuse 7, Notre Dame 3

Score: Anthony Queeley 18 pass from Rex Culpepper (Andre Szymt kick) at 9:55.

Drive: 62 yards, 10 plays, 4 first downs, 4:07 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.

Key plays: Taj Harris 15 pass from Culpepper on third-and-8, Sean Tucker 7 run on third-and-1.

Notre Dame 10, Syracuse 7

Score: Book 28 run (Doerer kick) at 3:18.

Drive: 72 yards, 5 plays, 4 first downs, 2:18 elapsed following a Syracuse punt.

Key plays: Syracuse roughing the passer penalty on third-and-10, Tommy Tremble 18 pass from Book, Javon McKinley 11 pass from Book.

Notre Dame 17, Syracuse 7

Score: McKinley 21 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 1:30.

Drive: 21 yards, 1 play, 1 first down, 0:08 elapsed following a Syracuse fumble.

Notre Dame 24, Syracuse 7

Score: McKinley 28 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 0:06.

Drive: 68 yards, 6 plays, 3 first downs, 0:32 elapsed following a Syracuse punt.

Key plays: Kyren Williams 14 pass from Book, Skowronek 21 pass from Book on third-and-10.

THIRD QUARTER

Notre Dame 24, Syracuse 14

Score: Tucker 40 run (Szymt kick) at 11:20.

Drive: 57 yards, 5 plays, 2 first downs, 2:14 elapsed following a Syracuse kickoff.

Key plays: Harris 9 pass from Culpepper on fourth-and-3.

Notre Dame 31, Syracuse 14

Score: Book 17 run (Doerer kick) at 6:32.

Drive: 53 yards, 8 plays, 3 first downs, 3:23 elapsed following a Syracuse fumble.

Key plays: Williams 16 run, Book 8 run on fourth-and-5.

Notre Dame 38, Syracuse 14

Score: McKinley 26 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 1:07.

Drive: 68 yards, 3 plays, 3 first downs, 3:23 elapsed following a Syracuse interception.

Key plays: Syracuse roughing the passer penalty, Williams 23 run.

FOURTH QUARTER

Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 14

Score: Chris Tyree 94 run (Doerer kick) at 6:25.

Drive: 87 yards, 2 plays, 1 first down, 0:52 elapsed following a Syracuse punt.

Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21

Score: Cooper Lutz 80 run (Szymt kick) at 5:33.

Drive: 81 yards, 2 plays, 1 first down, 0:52 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.

GAME DATA

Kickoff Weather: 36 degrees, cloudy skies and 61 percent humidity with north winds of 9 mph.

Officials: Referee Stuart Mullins, umpire Johnnie Forte, head linesman Steve Clein, line judge Richard Misner, side judge Jamal Shears, field judge Ryan Flynn, back judge Barry Hendon, center judge Larry Hayes, replay official Joe Rider and replay communicator Mike Shepherd — ACC crew.

Attendance: 6,831.

TEAM STATS

Syracuse Notre Dame

FIRST DOWNS 15 26

Rushing 7 9

Passing 7 15

Penalty 1 2

RUSHING YRDGE 229 283

Yards gained 248 305

Yards lost 19 22

Attempts 35 40

Average per rush 6.5 7.1

PASSING YRDGE 185 285

Comp.-Att.-Int. 18-30-1 24-37-1

Average per catch 10.3 11.9

TOTAL OFFENSE 414 568

Total plays 65 77

Average per play 6.4 7.4

RETURN YARDS 11 110

Int. returns-Yards 1-11 1-13

Kickoff returns 0-0 3-73

Punt returns 0-0 2-12

Fumble returns 1-0 3-12

FUMBLES-LOST 4-3 1-1

PENALTIES-YARDS 8-90 4-40

PUNTS-YARDS 7-298 4-153

Average per punt 42.6 38.3

TIME OF POSS 26:10 33:50

3RD-DOWN CNV 5-of-14 7-of-15

4TH-DOWN CNV 1-of-1 1-of-2

SACKS-YARDS LOST 2-10 1-3

INDIVIDUAL STATS

NOTRE DAME

RUSHING: Kyren Williams 20 carries, 112 yards, long 23; Chris Tyree 6-116, 1 touchdown, long 94; Ian Book 8-64, 2 touchdowns, long 28; C'Bo Flemister 3-10, long 4; Cameron Ekanayake 3-3, long 2

PASSING: Ian Book 24 completions, 37 attempts, 285 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception, long 29

RECEIVING: Javon McKinley 7 catches, 111 yards, 3 touchdowns, long 28; Michael Mayer 5-36, long 20; Ben Skowronek 4-71, long 29; Kyren Williams 3-33, long 14; Avery Davis 2-10, long 14; Tommy Tremble 1-18; Chris Tyree 1-6; Braden Lenzy 1-0

PUNTING: Jay Bramblett 4 punts, 153 yards, average 38.2, long 42

FIELD GOALS: Jonathan Doerer 1-of-2 (made 25; missed 50)

KICKOFF RETURNS: Chris Tyree 3-73, average 24, long 33

PUNT RETURNS: Matt Salerno 2-12, average 6, long 13

INTERCEPTION RETURNS: Daelin Hayes 1-13

FUMBLE RETURNS: Marist Liufau 1-12; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 1-0; Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 1-0

TACKLES: Clarence Lewis 12; Bo Bauer 6; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 5; Howard Cross III 3; Drew White 3; Adetokunbo Ogundeji 3; Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 3; Justin Ademilola 2; Jack Kiser 2; Shaun Crawford 2; Houston Griffith 2; Nick McCloud 2; Kyle Hamilton 1; JD Bertrand 1; Isaiah Foskey 1; Ben Skowronek 1; C'Bo Flemister 1; Jack Lamb 1; Shayne Simon 1; Kurt Hinish 1; Rylie Mills 1

TACKLES FOR LOSS: Bo Bauer 2-6; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 0.5-1; Drew White 1.5-7; Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 1-3;Rylie Mills 1-1

SACKS: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 1-3

SYRACUSE

RUSHING:Sean Tucker 24 carries, 128 yards, 1 touchdown, long 40; Cooper Lutz 6-102, 1 touchdown, long 80; Rex Culpepper 3-12, long 5; Taj Harris 1-4; Nykeim Johnson 1-2

PASSING: Rex Culpepper 18 completions, 29 attempts, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, long 37; Dillon Markiewicz 0 completions, 1 attempt

RECEIVING: Taj Harris 8 catches, 69 yards, long 15; Anthony Queeley 4-42, 1 touchdown, long 18; Sean Tucker 2-46, long 37; Nykeim Johnson 2-13, long 12; Aaron Hackett 1-10; Chris Elmore 1-5

PUNTING: Nolan Cooney 7 punts, 298 yards, average 42.6, long 50

FIELD GOALS: None

KICKOFF RETURNS: None

PUNT RETURNS: None

INTERCEPTIONS: Ja'Had Carter 1-11

FUMBLE RETURNS: Marlowe Wax 1-0

TACKLES: Garrett Williams 8; Lee Kpogba 8; Ifeatu Melifonwu 7; Ja'Had Carter 5; Rob Hanna 4; Adrian Cole 4; Stefon Thompson 4; McKinley Williams 3; Justin Barron 3; Geoff Cantin-Arku 3; Marlowe Wax 3; Kingsley Jonathan 2; Josh Black 2; Mikel Jones 1; Chase Atkinson 1; Anthony Queeley 1; Markenzy Pierre 1; Cooper Lutz 1; Aman Greenwood 1; Kevin Nusdeo 1; Kevon Darton 1; Dakota Davis 1

TACKLES FOR LOSS: Ifeatu Melifonwu 1-1; Rob Hanna 1-1; McKinley Williams 1-2; Geoff Cantin-Arku 2-10; Kingsley Jonathan 1-7; Josh Black 1-4

SACKS: Geoff Cantin-Arku 2-10

NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS

OFFENSE

Wide Receiver: Javon McKinley

Tight End: Michael Mayer

Left Tackle: Liam Eichenberg

Left Guard: Aaron Banks

Center: Josh Lugg

Right Guard: Dillan Gibbons

Right Tackle: Robert Hainsey

Wide Receiver: Avery Davis

Wide Receiver: Ben Skowronek

Quarterback: Ian Book

Running Back: Kyren Williams

DEFENSE

Defensive End: Daelin Hayes

Defensive Tackle: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Nose Guard: Kurt Hinish

Defensive End: Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Rover: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Buck Linebacker: Shayne Simon

Middle Linebacker: Drew White

Cornerback: Nick McCloud

Free Safety: Kyle Hamilton

Strong Safety: Shaun Crawford

Cornerback: Clarence Lewis

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer

Holder: Jay Bramblett

Long Snapper: Michael Vinson

Punter: Jay Bramblett

Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer

Punt Returns: Matt Salerno

Kickoff Returns: Chris Tyree, Jafar Armstrong

