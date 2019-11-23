Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7
Nov. 23, 2019
At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend
Boston College 0 7 0 0 — 7
Notre Dame 3 13 17 7 — 40
FIRST QUARTER
• Notre Dame 3, Boston College 0
Score: Jonathan Doerer 47 field goal at 11:11.
Drive: 50 yards, 9 plays, 3 first downs, 3:49 elapsed following a Boston College kickoff.
Key plays: Chris Finke 21 pass from Ian Book, Book 13 run.
SECOND QUARTER
• Notre Dame 6, Boston College 0
Score: Doerer 29 field goal at 14:52.
Drive: 61 yards, 12 plays, 4 first downs, 4:45 elapsed following a Boston College punt.
Key plays: Cole Kmet 26 pass from Book, Tony Jones Jr. 1 run on third-and-1, Book 13 run.
• Boston College 7, Notre Dame 6
Score: Dennis Grosel 1 run (Aaron Boumerhi kick) at 7:56.
Drive: 84 yards, 16 plays, 5 first downs, 6:52 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.
Key plays: David Bailey 1 run on third-and-1, AJ Dillon 3 run on third-and-2, Grosel 9 run on third-and-6.
• Notre Dame 13, Boston College 7
Score: Chase Claypool 6 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 2:48.
Drive: 75 yards, 15 plays, 5 first downs, 5:08 elapsed following a Boston College kickoff.
Key plays: Jones 10 run on third-and-1, Claypool 7 pass from Book on third-and-6, Finke 6 pass from Book on fourth-and-3.
• Notre Dame 16, Boston College 7
Score: Doerer 45 field goal at 0:01.
Drive: 56 yards, 7 plays, 3 first downs, 1:17 elapsed following a Boston College punt.
Key plays: Jones 18 run, Claypool 11 pass from Book, Boston College defensive pass interference.
THIRD QUARTER
• Notre Dame 19, Boston College 7
Score: Doerer 37 field goal at 7:03.
Drive: 27 yards, 7 plays, 1 first down, 1:58 elapsed following a Boston College punt.
Key plays: Finke 14 pass from Book on third-and-4.
• Notre Dame 26, Boston College 7
Score: Cole Kmet 11 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 3:44.
Drive: 40 yards, 6 plays, 3 first downs, 1:56 elapsed following a Boston College fumble.
Key plays: Tommy Tremble 6 pass from Book on third-and-3.
• Notre Dame 33, Boston College 7
Score: Braden Lenzy 61 run (Doerer kick) at 1:44.
Drive: 61 yards, 1 play, 1 first down, 0:11 elapsed following a Boston College punt.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7
Score: Finke 6 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 11:31.
Drive: 12 yards, 3 plays, 1 first down, 0:38 elapsed following a Boston College interception.
GAME DATA
Kickoff Weather: 34 degrees, mostly cloudy skies and 80 percent humidity with west winds of 7 mph.
Officials: Referee Stuart Mullins, umpire Johnnie Forte, head linesman Steve Clein, line judge Steve Matarante, side judge George Liotus, field judge Milton Britton, back judge Robert Luklan, center judge Jeff Tomlin, replay official Steve McBride and communicator Mark McAnaney — ACC crew.
Attendance: 71,827.
TEAM STATISTICS
BC ND
FIRST DOWNS 11 27
Rushing 10 9
Passing 1 17
Penalty 0 1
RUSHING YRDGE 128 252
Yards Gained 156 270
Yards Lost 28 18
Attempts 43 44
Average per rush 3 5.7
PASSING YRDGE 63 249
C-Att-Int 9-21-1 27-41-0
Avg per catch 7 9.2
TOTAL OFFENSE 191 501
Total Plays 64 85
Average per play 3.0 5.9
RETURN YRDS 57 97
Int. Retrns: #yrds 0-0 1-27
Kickoff Returns 4-57 1-17
Punt Returns 0-0 5-53
FUMBLES-LOST 2-1 0-0
PENALTIES-YRDS 2-25 8-54
PUNTS-YRDS 6-357 4-135
Average per punt 44.6 33.8
TIME OF POSS 25:04 34:56
3RD-DWN CNV 8-of-18 10-of-19
4TH-DWN CNV 0-of-1 1-of-2
SACKS-BY YRDS 1-8 4-21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
NOTRE DAME
RUSHING: Ian Book, 12 carries, 66 yards, 0 touchdowns, long 15; Braden Lenzy, 1-66, 1 touchdown; Tony Jones Jr., 15-61, long 18; Phil Jurkovec, 5-42, long 27; Mick Assaf, 2-11, long 12; C’Bo Flemister, 5-10, long 3; Nolan Henry, 1-1; Jahmir Smith, 3-0
PASSING: Ian Book, 26 completions, 40 attempts, 3 touchdowns, long 26, 0 interceptions; Phil Jurkovec, 1-1, 10 yards
RECEIVING: Cole Kmet, 7 catches, 71 yards, 1 touchdown, long 26; Chris Finke, 7-71, 1 touchdown, long 21; Chase Claypool 7-60, 1 touchdown, long 12; Tommy Tremble, 2-13, long 7; Lawrence Keys III, 2-11, long 6; George Takacs, 1-10; Tony Jones Jr., 1-6
PUNTING: Jay Bramblett, 4 points, 135 yards, 33.8 average, long 40
FIELD GOALS: Jonathan Doerer, 4 attempts, 4 makes, 47, 29, 45, 37
KICKOFF RETURNS: Lawrence Keyes III, 1 return, 17 yards
PUNT RETURNS: Chris Finke, 4 returns, 47 yards, 12 average, long 21; Lawrence Keyes III, 1-6
INTERCEPTIONS: Kyle Hamilton, 1 interception, 27 return
FUMBLE RETURNS: Khalid Kareem, 1 fumble recovery, 0 yards
TACKLES: Asmar Bilal 8, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 7, Alohi Gilman 7, Drew White 7, Khalid Kareem 6, Adetokunbo Ogundeji 6, Shaun Crawford 3, Kyle Hamilton 3, Jamir Jones 3, Paul Moala 2, Bo Bauer 2, Ovie Oghoufo 2, Hunter Spears 2, Justin Ademliola 1, DJ Brown 1, Jacob Lacey 1, Ja’mion Franklin 1, Jalen Elliot 1, Tariq Bracy 1, Jonathan Jones 1, Kofi Wardlow 1, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 1
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Adetokunbo Ogundeji 3-16; Khalid Kareem 1-3; Alohi Gilman 1-6; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 1-1; Asmar Bilal 1-1; Justin Ademliola 1-2
SACKS: Adetokunbo Ogundeji 2-12; Alohi Gilman 1-6; Khalid Kareem 1-3
BOSTON COLLEGE
RUSHING: AJ Dillon, 14 carries, 56 yards, 0 touchdowns, long 15; Dennis Grosel, 13-45, 1 touchdown, long 24; David Bailey 10-26, long 9; Travis Levy, 5-5, long 3; Zay Flowers, 1-minus 4
PASSING: Dennis Grosel, 9 completions, 20 attempts, 63 yards, 0 touchdowns, 1 interception; Matt Valecce, 0-1
RECEIVING: Kobay White, 3 catches, 29 yards, 0 touchdowns; Hunter Long, 3-17, long 7; AJ Dillon, 1-14; Zay Flowers, 1-2; David Bailey, 1-1
PUNTING: Grant Carlson, 8 punts, 357 yards, 44.6 average, long 53
FIELD GOALS: None
KICKOFF RETURNS: Travis Levy, 3 returns, 54 yards, 18 average, long 20; Ben Glines, 1-3
PUNT RETURNS: None
INTERCEPTIONS: None
FUMBLE RETURNS: None
TACKLES: Nolan Borgersen 9, Max Richardson 9, Elijah Jones 9, John Lamot 7, Isaiah McDuffie 6, Jahmin Muse 4, Brandon Sebastian 4, Tanner Karafa 4, Vinny DePalma 3, TJ Rayam 3, Richard Yeargin 2, Brandon Barlow 2, Shitta Sillah 2, Hugh Davis 2, Bryce Morais 2, Marcus Valdez 2, Jason Maitre 1, Dennis Grosel 1, Tate Haynes 1, Joseph Sparacio 1, Paul Theobald Jr. 1, Hunter Long 1, Ireland Burke 1
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Tanner Karafa 1.5-8; Brandon Barlow 1.5-3; Richard Yeargin 1-3; Marcus Valdez 1-1; Vinny DePalma 1-1; Jahmin Muse 1-1
SACKS: Tanner Karafa 1-8
NOTRE DAME LINEUPS
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver: Chris Finke
Wide Receiver: Lawrence Keys III
Left Tackle: Liam Eichenberg
Left Guard: Aaron Banks
Center: Jarrett Patterson
Right Guard: Trevor Ruhland
Right Tackle: Josh Lugg
Tight End: Cole Kmet
Quarterback: Ian Book
Running Back: Tony Jones Jr.
Wide Receiver: Chase Claypool
DEFENSE
Defensive End: Jamir Jones
Defensive Tackle: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Nose Guard: Kurt Hinish
Defensive End: Khalid Kareem
Rover: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Buck Linebacker: Asmar Bilal
Middle Linebacker: Drew White
Cornerback: Troy Pride Jr.
Free Safety: Alohi Gilman
Strong Safety: Jalen Elliott
Cornerback: Shaun Crawford
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer
Holder: Jay Bramblett
Long Snapper: John Shannon
Punter: Jay Bramblett
Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer
Punt Returns: Chris Finke
Kickoff Returns: Lawrence Keys III, Mick Assaf
