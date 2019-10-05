NOTRE DAME 52, BOWLING GREEN 0
Oct. 5, 2019
At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 — 0
Notre Dame 21 14 10 7 — 52
FIRST QUARTER
• Notre Dame 7, Bowling Green 0
Score: Tommy Tremble 17 pass from Ian Book (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 9:32.
Drive: 80 yards, 6 plays, 4 first downs, 1:58 elapsed following a Bowling Green punt.
Key plays: Tony Jones Jr. 13 run, Jones 18 run, Javon McKinley 23 pass from Book.
• Notre Dame 14, Bowling Green 0
Score: Cole Kmet 21 pass from Book (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 6:51.
Drive: 46 yards, 3 plays, 2 first downs, 0:59 elapsed following a Bowling Green punt.
Key plays: Chase Claypool 19 pass from Book.
• Notre Dame 21, Bowling Green 0
Score: Claypool 34 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 4:44.
Drive: 50 yards, 4 plays, 2 first downs, 1:20 elapsed following a Bowling Green punt.
Key plays: Kmet 10 pass from Book.
SECOND QUARTER
• Notre Dame 28, Bowling Green 0
Score: Claypool 8 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 6:49.
Drive: 53 yards, 4 plays, 2 first downs, 1:27 elapsed following a Bowling Green turnover on downs.
Key plays: Chris Finke 24 pass from Book, McKinley 21 pass from Book.
• Notre Dame 35, Bowling Green 0
Score: McKinley 25 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 1:24
Drive: 78 yards, 6 plays, 3 first downs, 3:03 elapsed following a Bowling Green punt.
Key plays: Jahmir Smith 24 run, Brock Wright 40 pass from Book.
THIRD QUARTER
• Notre Dame 38, Bowling Green 0
Score: Doerer 27 field goal at 7:12.
Drive: 68 yards, 6 plays, 2 first downs, 1:42 elapsed following a blocked Bowling Green field goal.
Key plays: Jones 36 run, Jones 26 run.
• Notre Dame 45, Bowling Green 0
Score: Avery Davis 7 pass from Phil Jurkovec (Harrison Leonard kick) at 2:23.
Drive: 75 yards, 6 plays, 3 first downs, 1:48 elapsed following a Bowling Green punt.
Key plays: McKinley 26 pass from Jurkovec, Jurkovec 11 run, Davis 32 pass from Jurkovec.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 0
Score: C'Bo Flemister 1 run (Leonard kick) at 6:56.
Drive: 79 yards, 12 plays, 5 first downs, 5:50 elapsed following a Bowling Green punt.
Key plays: Bowling Green defensive holding on third-and-5, Jurkovec 19 run.
GAME DATA
Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, cloudy skies and 55 percent humidity with southeast winds of 10 mph.
Officials: Referee Jerry Magallanes, umpire Mark Shupe, head linesman Tracy Lynch, line judge Deon Lawrence, side judge Michael McCarthy, field judge Kip Johnson, back judge Scott Prewitt, center judge Larry Hayes, replay official Rusty Acree and communicator Keith Roden — ACC crew.
Attendance: 77,622.
NOTRE DAME INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Tony Jones 7 carries, 102 yards, long 36; Phil Jurkovec 4 carries 42 yards, long 19; C'Bo Flemister 8 carries 30 yards, long 7, 1 touchdown; Jahmir Smith 3 carries, 29 yards, long 24; Mick Assaf 4 carries, 15 yards, long 13; Brendon Clark 1 carry, 9 yards, long 9; Ian Book 2 carries, 5 yards, long 3; Braden Lenzy 1 carry, 3 yards, long 3; Avery Davis 3 carries, 9 yards, long 6.
PASSING: Ian Book 16 completions, 20 attempts, 0 interceptions, 261 yards, 5 touchdowns, long 40; Phil Jurkovec 5 completions, 7 attempts, 0 interceptions, 79 yards, 1 touchdown, long 32.
RECEIVING: Javon McKinley 5 catches, 104 yards, 1 touchdown, long 26; Tommy Tremble 4 catches, 38 yards, 1 touchdown, long 17; Chase Claypool 3 catches, 61 yards, 2 touchdowns, long 34; Avery Davis 3 catches, 39 yards, 1 touchdown, long 32; Cole Kmet 2 catches, 31 yards, 1 touchdown, long 21; Brock Wright 1 catch, 40 yards, long 40; Chris Finke 1 catch, 24 yards, long 24; Braden Lenzy 1 catch, 5 yards, long 5; Michael Young 1 catch, -2 yards.
PUNTING: Jay Bramblett 2 punts, 91 yards, 45.5 yards.
FIELD GOALS: Jonathon Doerer 1-1 (made 27 yards)
KICKOFF RETURNS: None
PUNT RETURNS: Chris Finke 3 returns, 34 yards, long 25.
INTERCEPTIONS: Jalen Elliott
FUMBLE RETURNS: None
TACKLES: Jalen Elliott 6, Alohi Gilman 5, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 4, Paul Moala 4, Kyle Hamilton 4, Asmar Bilal 4, TaRiq Bracy 4, Shayne Simon 4, Jamir Jones 4, Bo Bauer 4, Drew White 3, Julian Okwara 3, Myron Tagovailoa 3, Justin Ademiola 2, Troy Pride 2, Jayson Ademiola 2, Kurt Hinish 2, Kahlid Kareem 2, Ade Ogundeji 2, Jordan Genmark Heath 1, Osita Ekwonu 1, Howard Cross III 1, Temitope Agoro 1, Isaiah Foskey 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSSES: Jamir Jones 2-7, Julian Okwara 2-22, Asmir Bilal 1-1, Shayne Simon 1.5-2, Bo Bauer 1-1, Jayson Ademiola 0.5-1.
SACKS: Jamir Jones 1-4, Julian Okwara 1-21.
BOWLING GREEN INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Davon Jones 16 carries, 59 yards, long 17; Bryson Denley 13 carries, 57 yards, long 16; Grant Loy 8 carries, 26 yards, long 9; N. Sealy 3 carries, 3 yards, long 3; Darius Wade 2 carries, -7 yards.
PASSING: Grant Loy 13 completions, 25 attempts, 106 yards, 1 interception; Darius Wade 2 completions, 2 attempts, 0 interceptions, 4 yards, long 5.
RECEIVING: Quinten Morris 10 catches, 92 yards, long 24; Bryson Denley 2 catches, 11 yards, long 12; RB Marlow 1 catch, 5 yards; Christian Sims 1 catch, 2 yards; Davon Jones 1 catch, 0 yards.
PUNTING: Matt Naranjo 8 punts, 346 yards, 43.2 average, long 52.
FIELD GOALS: Nate Needham 0-1 (40 yards, blocked)
KICKOFF RETURNS: RB Marlow 1 return, 12 yards; Bryson Denley 1 return, 13 yards.
PUNT RETURNS: Jake Rogers 2 returns, 4 yards, long 2.
INTERCEPTIONS: None
FUMBLE RETURNS: None
TACKLES: Antonyo Sotolongo 12, Brandon Pierce 9, JaJuan Hudson 7, Kholbe Coleman 7, Jordan Anderson 6, Caleb Biggers 4, Jamari Bozeman 4, Roland Walder 3, Evan Brown 1, Jerry Roberts 1, Karl Brooks 1, Nico Lautanen 1, Quintin Morris 1, P. Motes 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSSES: Nico Lautanen 1-9, Caleb Biggers 2-3, Roland Walder 0.5-3, Kholbe Coleman 0.5-0.
SACKS: None
TEAM STATS
;BG;ND
FIRST DOWNS;14;27
Rushing;7;13
Passing;7;13
Penalty;0;1
RUSHING YRDGE;118;233
Yards Gained;157;246
Yards Lost;39;13
Attempts;42;34
Average per rush;2.8;6.9
PASSING YRDGE;110;340
C-Att-Int;15-27-1;21-27-0
Avg per catch;7.3;16.2
TOTAL OFFENSE;228;573
Total Plays;69;61
Average per play;3.3;9.4
RETURN YRDS;29;36
Int. Retrns: #yrds;0-0;1-0
Kickoff Returns;2-25;0-0
Punt Returns;2-4;4-36
FUMBLES-LOST;1-1;0-0
PENALTIES-YRDS;0-0;0-0
PUNTS-YRDS;8-346;2-91
Average per punt;43.3;45.5
TIME OF POSS;33:20;26:40
3RD-DWN CNV;8 of 19;8 of 11
4TH-DWN CNV;0-of-2;8-of-11
SACKS-BY YRDS;0-0;2-25
NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver: Michael Young
Tight End: Cole Kmet
Left Tackle: Liam Eichenberg
Left Guard: Aaron Banks
Center: Jarrett Patterson
Right Guard: Tommy Kraemer
Right Tackle: Robert Hainsey
Tight End: Tommy Tremble
Quarterback: Ian Book
Running Back: Tony Jones Jr.
Wide Receiver: Chase Claypool
DEFENSE
Defensive End: Julian Okwara
Defensive Tackle: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Nose Guard: Kurt Hinish
Defensive End: Khalid Kareem
Rover: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Middle Linebacker: Drew White
Buck Linebacker: Asmar Bilal
Cornerback: Troy Pride Jr.
Free Safety: Alohi Gilman
Strong Safety: Jalen Elliott
Cornerback: TaRiq Bracy
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer
Holder: Jay Bramblett
Long Snapper: John Shannon
Punter: Jay Bramblett
Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer
Punt Returns: Chris Finke
Kickoff Returns: Joe Wilkins, C’Bo Flemister
