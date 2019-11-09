Chris Finke

Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke (10) recorded five catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns against Duke on Nov. 9.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

Notre Dame 38, Duke 7

Nov. 9, 2019

At Wallace Wade Stadium; Durham, N.C.

Notre Dame 14 7 7 10 — 38

Duke 0 7 0 0 — 7

FIRST QUARTER

• Notre Dame 7, Duke 0

Score: Chris Finke 18 pass from Ian Book (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 8:02.

Drive: 85 yards, 10 plays, 4 first downs, 3:11 elapsed following a Duke punt.

Key plays: Finke 14 pass from Book on third-and-4, Chase Claypool 30 pass from Book, Finke 13 pass from Book on third-and-10.

• Notre Dame 14, Duke 0

Score: Claypool 7 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 4:03.

Drive: 65 yards, 5 plays, 2 first downs, 1:49 elapsed following a Duke punt.

Key plays: Lawrence Keys III 15 run, Jahmir Smith 40 run.

SECOND QUARTER

• Notre Dame 21, Duke 0

Score: C’Bo Flemister 2 run (Doerer kick) at 7:58.

Drive: 72 yards, 5 plays, 4 first downs, 2:02 elapsed following a Duke punt.

Key plays: Flemister 11 run, Book 12 run, Book 45 run.

• Notre Dame 21, Duke 7

Score: Aaron Young 29 pass from Quentin Harris (AJ Reed kick) at 2:55.

Drive: 39 yards, 2 plays, 2 first downs, 0:22 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.  

Key plays: Mataeo Durant 10 run.

THIRD QUARTER

• Notre Dame 28, Duke 7

Score: Finke 6 pass from Book (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 9:10.

Drive: 70 yards, 8 plays, 3 first downs, 3:28 elapsed following a Duke interception.

Key plays: Claypool 23 pass from Book, Claypool 35 pass from Book.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Notre Dame 31, Duke 7

Score: Doerer 34 field goal at 12:59. 

Drive: 59 yards, 7 plays, 1 first down, 2:57 elapsed following a Duke punt.

Key plays: Book 53 run.

• Notre Dame 38, Duke 7

Score: George Takacs 2 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 7:21.

Drive: 13 yards, 4 plays, 1 first down, 1:31 elapsed following a Duke punt.

Key plays: Jhamir Smith 2 run on third-and-1.

GAME DATA

Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees, clear skies and 87 percent humidity with calm winds.

Officials: Referee Duane Heydt, umpire James Hyson, head linesman John Hoffman, line judge Colin Formulak, side judge Tony Tarantini, field judge Milton Britton, back judge Michael Griffith, center judge Tyrone Anderson, replay official Bob Welch and communicator Mike Shepherd — ACC crew.

Attendance: 40,004.

NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS

OFFENSE

Wide Receiver: Chris Finke

Tight End: Cole Kmet

Left Tackle: Liam Eichenberg

Left Guard: Aaron Banks

Center: Jarrett Patterson

Right Guard: Trevor Ruhland

Right Tackle: Josh Lugg

Tight End: Tommy Tremble

Quarterback: Ian Book

Running Back: Jafar Armstrong

Wide Receiver: Chase Claypool

DEFENSE

Defensive End: Julian Okwara

Defensive Tackle: Myron Tagvailoa-Amosa

Nose Guard: Kurt Hinish

Defensive End: Khalid Kareem

Rover: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Buck Linebacker: Asmar Bilal

Middle Linebacker: Drew White

Cornerback: Troy Pride Jr.

Free Safety: Alohi Gilman

Strong Safety: Jalen Elliott

Cornerback: Donte Vaughn

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer

Holder: Jay Bramblett

Long Snapper: John Shannon

Punter: Jay Bramblett

Punt Returns: Chris Finke

Kickoff Returns: Lawrence Keys III, Mick Assaf

TEAM STATISTICS

ND Duke

FIRST DOWNS 21 10

Rushing 10 5

Passing 8 4

Penalty 3 1

RUSHING YRDGE 288 95

Yards Gained 306 98

Yards Lost 18 3

Attempts 42 30

Average per rush 6.9 3.2

PASSING YRDGE 181 102

C-Att-Int 18-32-4 16-31-1

Avg per catch 10.1 6.4

TOTAL OFFENSE 469 197

Total Plays 74 61

Average per play 6.3 3.2

RETURN YRDS 90 139

Int. Retrns: #yrds 1-39 2-12

Kickoff Returns 0-0 5-122

Punt Returns 2-51 2-5

Fumble Returns 1-0 0-0

FUMBLES-LOST 0-0 2-1

PENALTIES-YRDS 8-76 8-63

PUNTS-YRDS 6-215 9-450

Average per punt 35.8 50

TIME OF POSS 32:52 27:08

3RD-DWN CNV 9-of-17 3-of-16

4TH-DWN CNV 0-of-1 1-of-3

SACKS-BY YRDS 1-1 1-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

NOTRE DAME

RUSHING: Ian Book 12 carries, 139 yards, long 53; Jhamir Smith, 8-58, long 40; C'Bo Flemister 5-25, 1 TD, long 11; Phil Jurkovec 3-24, long 13; Lawrence Keys III 2-20, long 15; Tony Jones Jr. 7-14, long 6; Jafar Armstrong 3-13, long 7; TEAM 2-(-5).

PASSING: Ian Book, 18 completions, 32 attempts, 2 interceptions, 181 yards, 4 touchdowns, long 35.

RECEIVING: Chase Claypool 5 catches, 97 yards, 1 touchdown, long 35; Chris Finke 5-49, 2 TD, long 18; Tony Jones Jr. 2-12, long 7; Cole Kmet 2-9, long 5; Jafar Armstrong 2-8, long 4; Avery Davis 1-4; George Takacs 1-2, 1 TD.

PUNTING: Jay Bramblett 6 punts, 215 yards, 35.8 avg., long 46.

FIELD GOALS: Jonathan Doerer 1-1 (made 34).

KICKOFF RETURNS: None.

PUNT RETURNS: Chris Finke 2-51.

INTERCEPTIONS: Troy Pride Jr. 1-39.

FUMBLE RETURNS: TaRiq Bracy 1-0.

TACKLES: Drew White 7, Troy Pride Jr. 6, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 6, Alohi Gilman 6, Jalen Elliott 6, Jayson Ademilola 5, Asmar Bilal 5, Ovie Oghoufo 3, Khalid Kareem 3, Justin Ademilola 2, Kyle Hamilton 2, TaRiq Bracy 2, Julian Okwara 2, Jamir Jones 2, Bo Bauer 2, Adetokunbo Ogundeji 2, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 2, Paul Moala 1, Jordan Genmark Heath 1, Ja'mion Franklin 1, Donte Vaughn 1, John Shannon 1, Cole Kmet 1.

TACKLES FOR LOSSES: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 1.5-4, Drew White 1-1, Khalid Kareem 0.5-1, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 0.5-1, Asmar Bilal 0.5-0.

SACKS: Drew White 1-1.

DUKE

RUSHING: Deon Jackson 14 carries, 52 yards, long 19; Mataeo Durant 7-29, long 10; Quentin Harris 7-10, long 6; Chris Katrenick 2-4, long 3.

PASSING: Quentin Harris 16 completions, 28 attempts, 1 interception, 102 yards, 1 touchdowns, long 29. Chris Katrenick 0-3. 

RECEIVING: Aaron Young 2 catches, 30 yards, 1 touchdown, long 29; Noah Gray 4-28, long 11; Deon Jackson 3-19, long 10; Jalon Calhoun 3-11, long 6; Scott Bracey 1-8; Darrell Harding Jr. 1-6; Eli Pancol 1-4; Mataeo Durant 1-(-4).  

PUNTING: Austin Parker 9 punts, 450 yards, 50 avg., long 56.

FIELD GOALS: AJ Reed 0-1 (missed 44).

KICKOFF RETURNS: Damond Philyaw-Johnson 5-122.

PUNT RETURNS: Josh Blackwell 2-5.

INTERCEPTIONS: Michael Carter II 1-0, Shaka Heyward 1-12.

FUMBLE RETURNS: None.

TACKLES: Koby Quansah 11, Michael Carter II 7, Marquis Waters 6, Shaka Heyward 6, Victor Dimukeje 5, Dylan Singleton 4, Leonard Johnson 4, Lummie Young IV 3, Ben Frye 3, Josh Blackwell 2, Edgar Cerenord 2, Chris Rumph II 2, Jalen Alexander 1, Antone Williams 1, Jacob Morgenstern 1, Derrick Tangelo 1, Elijiah Brown 1, Aaron Young 1, Damond Philyaw-Johnson 1, Drew Jordan 1, Trevon McSwain 1. 

TACKLES FOR LOSSES: Shaka Heyward 2-2, Michael Carter II 1-2, Koby Quansah 1-1, Leonard Johnson 0.5-1, Edgar Cerenord 0.5-1.

SACKS: Shaka Heyward 1-1.

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428 

Twitter: @CarterKarels

