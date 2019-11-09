Notre Dame 38, Duke 7
Nov. 9, 2019
At Wallace Wade Stadium; Durham, N.C.
Notre Dame 14 7 7 10 — 38
Duke 0 7 0 0 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
• Notre Dame 7, Duke 0
Score: Chris Finke 18 pass from Ian Book (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 8:02.
Drive: 85 yards, 10 plays, 4 first downs, 3:11 elapsed following a Duke punt.
Key plays: Finke 14 pass from Book on third-and-4, Chase Claypool 30 pass from Book, Finke 13 pass from Book on third-and-10.
• Notre Dame 14, Duke 0
Score: Claypool 7 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 4:03.
Drive: 65 yards, 5 plays, 2 first downs, 1:49 elapsed following a Duke punt.
Key plays: Lawrence Keys III 15 run, Jahmir Smith 40 run.
SECOND QUARTER
• Notre Dame 21, Duke 0
Score: C’Bo Flemister 2 run (Doerer kick) at 7:58.
Drive: 72 yards, 5 plays, 4 first downs, 2:02 elapsed following a Duke punt.
Key plays: Flemister 11 run, Book 12 run, Book 45 run.
• Notre Dame 21, Duke 7
Score: Aaron Young 29 pass from Quentin Harris (AJ Reed kick) at 2:55.
Drive: 39 yards, 2 plays, 2 first downs, 0:22 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.
Key plays: Mataeo Durant 10 run.
THIRD QUARTER
• Notre Dame 28, Duke 7
Score: Finke 6 pass from Book (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 9:10.
Drive: 70 yards, 8 plays, 3 first downs, 3:28 elapsed following a Duke interception.
Key plays: Claypool 23 pass from Book, Claypool 35 pass from Book.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Notre Dame 31, Duke 7
Score: Doerer 34 field goal at 12:59.
Drive: 59 yards, 7 plays, 1 first down, 2:57 elapsed following a Duke punt.
Key plays: Book 53 run.
• Notre Dame 38, Duke 7
Score: George Takacs 2 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 7:21.
Drive: 13 yards, 4 plays, 1 first down, 1:31 elapsed following a Duke punt.
Key plays: Jhamir Smith 2 run on third-and-1.
GAME DATA
Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees, clear skies and 87 percent humidity with calm winds.
Officials: Referee Duane Heydt, umpire James Hyson, head linesman John Hoffman, line judge Colin Formulak, side judge Tony Tarantini, field judge Milton Britton, back judge Michael Griffith, center judge Tyrone Anderson, replay official Bob Welch and communicator Mike Shepherd — ACC crew.
Attendance: 40,004.
NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver: Chris Finke
Tight End: Cole Kmet
Left Tackle: Liam Eichenberg
Left Guard: Aaron Banks
Center: Jarrett Patterson
Right Guard: Trevor Ruhland
Right Tackle: Josh Lugg
Tight End: Tommy Tremble
Quarterback: Ian Book
Running Back: Jafar Armstrong
Wide Receiver: Chase Claypool
DEFENSE
Defensive End: Julian Okwara
Defensive Tackle: Myron Tagvailoa-Amosa
Nose Guard: Kurt Hinish
Defensive End: Khalid Kareem
Rover: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Buck Linebacker: Asmar Bilal
Middle Linebacker: Drew White
Cornerback: Troy Pride Jr.
Free Safety: Alohi Gilman
Strong Safety: Jalen Elliott
Cornerback: Donte Vaughn
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer
Holder: Jay Bramblett
Long Snapper: John Shannon
Punter: Jay Bramblett
Punt Returns: Chris Finke
Kickoff Returns: Lawrence Keys III, Mick Assaf
TEAM STATISTICS
ND Duke
FIRST DOWNS 21 10
Rushing 10 5
Passing 8 4
Penalty 3 1
RUSHING YRDGE 288 95
Yards Gained 306 98
Yards Lost 18 3
Attempts 42 30
Average per rush 6.9 3.2
PASSING YRDGE 181 102
C-Att-Int 18-32-4 16-31-1
Avg per catch 10.1 6.4
TOTAL OFFENSE 469 197
Total Plays 74 61
Average per play 6.3 3.2
RETURN YRDS 90 139
Int. Retrns: #yrds 1-39 2-12
Kickoff Returns 0-0 5-122
Punt Returns 2-51 2-5
Fumble Returns 1-0 0-0
FUMBLES-LOST 0-0 2-1
PENALTIES-YRDS 8-76 8-63
PUNTS-YRDS 6-215 9-450
Average per punt 35.8 50
TIME OF POSS 32:52 27:08
3RD-DWN CNV 9-of-17 3-of-16
4TH-DWN CNV 0-of-1 1-of-3
SACKS-BY YRDS 1-1 1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
NOTRE DAME
RUSHING: Ian Book 12 carries, 139 yards, long 53; Jhamir Smith, 8-58, long 40; C'Bo Flemister 5-25, 1 TD, long 11; Phil Jurkovec 3-24, long 13; Lawrence Keys III 2-20, long 15; Tony Jones Jr. 7-14, long 6; Jafar Armstrong 3-13, long 7; TEAM 2-(-5).
PASSING: Ian Book, 18 completions, 32 attempts, 2 interceptions, 181 yards, 4 touchdowns, long 35.
RECEIVING: Chase Claypool 5 catches, 97 yards, 1 touchdown, long 35; Chris Finke 5-49, 2 TD, long 18; Tony Jones Jr. 2-12, long 7; Cole Kmet 2-9, long 5; Jafar Armstrong 2-8, long 4; Avery Davis 1-4; George Takacs 1-2, 1 TD.
PUNTING: Jay Bramblett 6 punts, 215 yards, 35.8 avg., long 46.
FIELD GOALS: Jonathan Doerer 1-1 (made 34).
KICKOFF RETURNS: None.
PUNT RETURNS: Chris Finke 2-51.
INTERCEPTIONS: Troy Pride Jr. 1-39.
FUMBLE RETURNS: TaRiq Bracy 1-0.
TACKLES: Drew White 7, Troy Pride Jr. 6, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 6, Alohi Gilman 6, Jalen Elliott 6, Jayson Ademilola 5, Asmar Bilal 5, Ovie Oghoufo 3, Khalid Kareem 3, Justin Ademilola 2, Kyle Hamilton 2, TaRiq Bracy 2, Julian Okwara 2, Jamir Jones 2, Bo Bauer 2, Adetokunbo Ogundeji 2, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 2, Paul Moala 1, Jordan Genmark Heath 1, Ja'mion Franklin 1, Donte Vaughn 1, John Shannon 1, Cole Kmet 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSSES: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 1.5-4, Drew White 1-1, Khalid Kareem 0.5-1, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 0.5-1, Asmar Bilal 0.5-0.
SACKS: Drew White 1-1.
DUKE
RUSHING: Deon Jackson 14 carries, 52 yards, long 19; Mataeo Durant 7-29, long 10; Quentin Harris 7-10, long 6; Chris Katrenick 2-4, long 3.
PASSING: Quentin Harris 16 completions, 28 attempts, 1 interception, 102 yards, 1 touchdowns, long 29. Chris Katrenick 0-3.
RECEIVING: Aaron Young 2 catches, 30 yards, 1 touchdown, long 29; Noah Gray 4-28, long 11; Deon Jackson 3-19, long 10; Jalon Calhoun 3-11, long 6; Scott Bracey 1-8; Darrell Harding Jr. 1-6; Eli Pancol 1-4; Mataeo Durant 1-(-4).
PUNTING: Austin Parker 9 punts, 450 yards, 50 avg., long 56.
FIELD GOALS: AJ Reed 0-1 (missed 44).
KICKOFF RETURNS: Damond Philyaw-Johnson 5-122.
PUNT RETURNS: Josh Blackwell 2-5.
INTERCEPTIONS: Michael Carter II 1-0, Shaka Heyward 1-12.
FUMBLE RETURNS: None.
TACKLES: Koby Quansah 11, Michael Carter II 7, Marquis Waters 6, Shaka Heyward 6, Victor Dimukeje 5, Dylan Singleton 4, Leonard Johnson 4, Lummie Young IV 3, Ben Frye 3, Josh Blackwell 2, Edgar Cerenord 2, Chris Rumph II 2, Jalen Alexander 1, Antone Williams 1, Jacob Morgenstern 1, Derrick Tangelo 1, Elijiah Brown 1, Aaron Young 1, Damond Philyaw-Johnson 1, Drew Jordan 1, Trevon McSwain 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSSES: Shaka Heyward 2-2, Michael Carter II 1-2, Koby Quansah 1-1, Leonard Johnson 0.5-1, Edgar Cerenord 0.5-1.
SACKS: Shaka Heyward 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.