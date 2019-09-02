SCORING SUMMARY
NOTRE DAME 35, LOUISVILLE 17
Sept. 2, 2019
At Cardinal Stadium; Louisville, Ky.
Notre Dame 14 7 7 7 — 35
Louisville 14 0 0 3 — 17
FIRST QUARTER
• Notre Dame 7, Louisville 0
Score: Jahmir Smith 3 run (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 12:39.
Drive: 75 yards, 6 plays, 3 first downs, 2:21 elapsed following a Louisville kickoff.
Key plays: Ian Book 37 run, Jafar Armstrong 16 pass from Book.
• Notre Dame 7, Louisville 7
Score: Jawon Pass 8 run (Blanton Creque kick) at 7:27.
Drive: 88 yards, 12 plays, 5 first downs, 5:12 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.
Key plays: Seth Dawkins 18 pass from Pass, Pass 13 run on third and 7, Javian Hawkins 15 run.
• Louisville 14, Notre Dame 7
Score: Pass 17 run (Creque kick) at 4:08.
Drive: 75 yards, 6 plays, 2 first downs, 2:14 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.
Key plays: Hawkins 44 run on third and 5.
• Notre Dame 14, Louisville 14
Score: Tony Jones Jr. 11 run (Doerer kick) at 0:29.
Drive: 75 yards, 9 plays, 4 first downs, 3:39 elapsed following a Louisville kickoff.
Key plays: Jones 10 run, Jones 15 run, Jones 35 run on third and 13.
SECOND QUARTER
• Notre Dame 21, Louisville 14
Score: Book 11 run (Doerer kick) at 0:17.
Drive: 20 yards, 4 plays, 2 first downs, 0:46 elapsed following a Louisville fumble.
Key plays: Book 12 run.
THIRD QUARTER
• Notre Dame 28, Louisville 14
Score: Tommy Tremble 26 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 8:06.
Drive: 57 yards, 2 plays, 0:36 elapsed following a Louisville punt.
Key plays: Chase Claypool 31 pass from Book.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Notre Dame 28, Louisville 17
Score: Creque 42 field goal at 13:25.
Drive: 59 yards, 10 plays, 2 first downs, 5:19 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.
Key plays: Tutu Atwell 14 pass from Pass on third and 8, Marshon Ford 37 pass from Pass on third and 5.
• Notre Dame 35, Louisville 17
Score: Smith 1 run (Doerer kick) at 8:15.
Drive: 75 yards, 12 plays, 4 first downs, 5:10 elapsed following a Louisville kickoff.
Key plays: Tremble 10 pass from Book on third and 4, Lawrence Keys III 10 pass from Book on third and 7, Claypool 34 pass from Book.
GAME DATA
Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees, clear skies and 55 percent humidity with north winds of 6 mph.
Officials: Referee Duane Heydt, umpire James Hyson, head linesman John Hoffman, line judge Colin Formulak, side judge Jerry Hocker, field judge Chris Junjulas, back judge Pat Ryan, center judge Warren Gillis, replay official Bob Welch and communicator Mike Shepherd — ACC crew.
Attendance: 58,107.
NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver: Chris Finke
Wide Receiver: Jafar Armstrong
Tight End: Brock Wright
Left Tackle: Liam Eichenberg
Left Guard: Aaron Banks
Center: Jarrett Patterson
Right Guard: Tommy Kraemer
Right Tackle: Robert Hainsey
Quarterback: Ian Book
Running Back: Tony Jones Jr.
Wide Receiver: Chase Claypool
DEFENSE
Defensive End: Julian Okwara
Defensive Tackle: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Nose Guard: Kurt Hinish
Defensive End: Khalid Kareem
Rover: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Middle Linebacker: Drew White
Buck Linebacker: Asmar Bilal
Cornerback: Troy Pride Jr.
Free Safety: Alohi Gilman
Strong Safety: Jalen Elliott
Cornerback: Shaun Crawford
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker: Jonathan Doerer
Holder: Jay Bramblett
Long Snapper: John Shannon
Punter: Jay Bramblett
Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer
Punt Returns: Chris Finke
Kickoff Returns: Jafar Armstrong, Kyren Williams
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
NOTRE DAME
RUSHING: Tony Jones Jr. 15 carries, 110 yards, 1 touchdown, long 35. Ian Book 14-81, 1 touchdown, long 37. Jahmir Smith 8-24, 2 touchdowns, long 12. Jafar Armstrong 2-10, long 5. C'Bo Flemister 3-5, long 7.
PASSING: Ian Book 14 completions, 23 attempts, 193 yards, 0 interceptions, 1 touchdown, long 34.
RECEIVING: Chase Claypool 5 catches, 94 yards, long 34. Tommy Tremble 3-49, 1 touchdown, long 26. Jafar Armstrong 1-16. Lawrence Keys III 2-15, long 10. Javon McKinley 1-11. Jahmir Smith 1-6. Chris Finke 1-2.
PUNTING: Jay Bramblett 6 punts, 236 yards, 39.3 avg., long 46.
FIELD GOALS: None.
KICKOFF RETURNS: Kyren Williams 1-16.
PUNT RETURNS: Chris Finke 1-(-2).
INTERCEPTIONS: None.
FUMBLE RETURNS: Daelin Hayes 1-2. Alohi Gilman 1-0. Jack Lamb 1-0.
TACKLES: Alohi Gilman 10, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 9, Drew White 5, Kyle Hamilton 4, Shaun Crawford 4, Khalid Kareem 4, Troy Pride Jr. 3, Jalen Elliott 3, Adetokunbo Ogundeji 3, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 3, Bo Bauer 2, Jayson Ademilola 2, TaRiq Bracy 2, Julian Okwara 2, Jordan Genmark-Heath 1, Jack Lamb 1, Jacob Lacey 1, Daelin Hayes 1, Kurt Hinish 1, Shayne Simon 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 2-7, Drew White 2-6, Julian Okwara 1-15, Daelin Hayes 1-7, Jayson Ademilola 1-5, Kurt Hinish 1-4, Khalid Kareem 1-2, Adetokunbo Ogundeji 1-2, Alohi Gilman 0.5-1, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 0.5-1.
SACKS: Drew White 1-2, Julian Okwara 1-15, Daelin Hayes 1-7, Kurt Hinish 1-4.
LOUISVILLE
RUSHING: Javian Hawkins 19 carries, 122 yards, long 44. Hassan Hall 11-69, long 16. Jawon Pass 16-67, 2 touchdowns, long 22. TEAM 1-(-9).
PASSING: Jawon Pass 12 completions, 27 attempts, 134 yards, 0 interceptions, 0 touchdowns, long 37. Tutu Atwell 0-1-0, 0 yards.
RECEIVING: Tutu Atwell 5 catches, 47 yards, long 16. Marshon Ford 2-43, long 37. Seth Dawkins 1-18. Josh Johnson 1-12. Dez Fitzpatrick 1-10. Tobias Little 1-9. Jawon Pass 1-(-5).
PUNTING: Mason King 5 punts, 207 yards, 41.4 avg., long 52.
FIELD GOALS: Blanton Creque 1-1 (made 42).
KICKOFF RETURNS: Hassan Hall 3-59, long 26.
PUNT RETURNS: None.
INTERCEPTIONS: None.
FUMBLE RETURNS: Dorian Etheridge 1-0.
TACKLES: Russ Yeast 7, Nick Okeke 7, C.J. Avery 6, Rodjay Burns 6, Khane Pass 6, P.J. Mbanasor 4, Cornelius Sturghill 4, Chandler Jones 3, Dorian Etheridge 3, Amonte Caban 3, Monty Montgomery 2, G.G. Robinson 2, Robert Hicks 1, Quen Head 1, Yasir Abdullah 1, Tabarius Peterson 1, T.J. Holl 1, Jack Fagot 1, Justin Ford 1, Jared Goldwire 1, Ty Tyler 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Nick Okeke 1-4, Rodjay Burns 1-8, Chandler Jones 0.5-1, Dorian Etheridge 0.5-1, G.G. Robinson 1-1, Robert Hicks 1-3.
SACKS: Nick Okeke 1-4, Rodjay Burns 1-8.
TEAM STATS
;ND;LOUISVILLE
FIRST DOWNS;18;21
Rushing;9;14
Passing;9;6
Penalty;0;1
RUSHING YRDGE;230;249
Yards Gained;248;299
Yards Lost;18;50
Attempts;42;47
Average per rush;5.5;5.3
PASSING YRDGE;193;134
C-Att-Int;14-23-0;12-28-0
Avg per catch;13.8;11.2
TOTAL OFFENSE;423;383
Total Plays;65;75
Average per play;6.5;5.1
RETURN YRDS;16;59
Int. Retrns: #yrds;0-0;0-0
Kickoff Returns;1-16;3-59
Punt Returns;1(-2);0-0
FUMBLES-LOST;2-1;5-3
PENALTIES-YRDS;4-20;8-50
PUNTS-YRDS;6-236;5-207
Average per punt;39.3;41.4
TIME OF POSS;28:00;32:00
3RD-DWN CNV;5-of-12;6-of-15
4TH-DWN CNV;0-of-1;1-of-2
SACKS-BY YRDS;4-28;3-14
