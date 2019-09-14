NOTRE DAME 66, NEW MEXICO 14
Sept. 14, 2019
At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend
New Mexico 0 7 0 7 — 14
Notre Dame 7 31 14 14 — 66
FIRST QUARTER
• Notre Dame 7, New Mexico 0
Score: Kyle Hamilton 34 interception return (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 10:09.
SECOND QUARTER
• Notre Dame 14, New Mexico 0
Score: Ian Book 1 run (Doerer kick) at 11:47.
Drive: 49 yards, 10 plays, 2 first downs, 3:59 elapsed following a New Mexico punt.
Key plays: Chase Claypool 20 pass from Book.
• Notre Dame 21, New Mexico 0
Score: Avery Davis 59 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 6:34.
Drive: 59 yards, 1 play, 1 first down, 0:10 elapsed following a New Mexico interception.
• Notre Dame 28, New Mexico 0
Score: Javon McKinley 65 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 3:21.
Drive: 80 yards, 2 plays, 2 first downs, 0:28 elapsed following a New Mexico punt
Key plays: De’John Rogers defensive pass interference.
• Notre Dame 35, New Mexico 0
Score: Chase Claypool 37 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 1:50.
Drive: 54 yards, 2 plays, 2 first downs, 0:11 elapsed following a New Mexico interception.
Key plays: Claypool 17 pass from Book.
• Notre Dame 35, New Mexico 7.
Score: Bryson Carroll 47 run (Andrew Shelley kick) at 0:29.
Drive: 75 yards, 5 plays, 3 first downs, 1:21 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.
Key plays: Carroll 11 run, Sheriron Jones 17 run.
• Notre Dame 38, New Mexico 7.
Score: Doerer 36 field goal.
Drive: 46 yards, 4 plays, 2 first downs, 0:29 elapsed following a New Mexico kickoff.
Key plays: Book 24 run, Claypool 22 pass from Book.
THIRD QUARTER
• Notre Dame 45, New Mexico 7
Score: Chris Finke 54 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 13:24.
Drive: 60 yards, 2 plays, 1 first down, 0:39 elapsed following a New Mexico kickoff.
• Notre Dame 52, New Mexico 7
Score: McKinley 20 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 7:19.
Drive: 65 yards, 6 plays, 3 first downs, 1:58 elapsed following a New Mexico turnover on downs.
Key plays: Tony Jones Jr. 7 run on fourth-and-1, Tommy Tremble 29 pass from Book.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Notre Dame 59, New Mexico 7
Score: C'Bo Flemister 1 run (Harrison Leonard kick) at 14:25.
Drive: 58 yards, 9 plays, 3 first downs, 4:01 elapsed following a New Mexico fumble.
Key plays: Braden Lenzy 52 pass from Phil Jurkovec, Trent Sellers unsportsmanlike conduct on third-and-goal, Jurkovec 23 run.
• Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 7
Score: Lenzy 22 pass from Brendon Clark (Leonard kick) at 7:14.
Drive: 88 yards, 10 plays, 5 first downs, 3:49 elapsed following a New Mexico punt.
Key plays: Lenzy 14 run, Kyren Williams 14 run, Clark 14 run on fourth-and-1.
• Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14
Score: Bobby Cole 37 run (Shelley kick) at 6:26.
Drive: 75 yards, 2 plays, 2 first downs, 0:48 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.
Key plays: Aaron Molina 38 pass from Tevaka Tuioti.
GAME DATA
Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, clear skies and 51 percent humidity with west winds of 9 mph.
Officials: Referee Jeff Maconaghy, umpire Mark Wilson, head linesman Brian Perry, line judge James Andrick Jr., side judge George Liotus, field judge Ryan Flynn, back judge Robert Luklan, center judge Sean Geraghty, replay official Tom Zimorski and communicator Bill Hanlon — ACC crew.
Attendance: 77,622.
NOTRE DAME INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Ian Book 9 carries, 46 yards, 1 touchdown, long 24; Kyren Williams 4-26, long 14; Brendon Clark 4-24, long 14; Phil Jurkovec 3-17, long 23; Tony Jones Jr. 6-17, long 9; Braden Lenzy 1-14; Mick Assaf 3-9, long 8; Lawrence Keys III 1-7; C'Bo Flemsiter 7-(-2), 1 touchdown, long 3.
PASSING: Ian Book 15 completions, 24 attempts, 360 yards, 5 touchdowns, long 65; Phil Jurkovec 1-2-0, 52 yards; Brendon Clark 1-1-0, 22 yards, 1 touchdown.
RECEIVING: Chase Claypool 4 catches, 96 yards, 1 touchdown, long 37; Javon McKinley 2-85, 2 touchdowns, long 65; Braden Lenzy 2-74, 1 touchdown; long 52; Chris Finke 2-57, 1 touchdown, long 54; Lawrence Keys III 2-20, long 15; Avery Davis 1-59, 1 touchdown; Tommy Tremble 1-29; Tony Jones Jr. 1-6; Brock Wright 1-5; Kyren Williams 1-3.
PUNTING: Jay Bramblett 4 punts, 163 yards, 40.8 avg., long 48
FIELD GOALS: Jonathan Doerer 1-1 (made 36).
KICKOFF RETURNS: Lawrence Keys III 1-45; Kyren Williams 1-19.
PUNT RETURNS: Chris Finke 1-17, Joe Wilkins Jr. 1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS: Kyle Hamilton 1-34; Jalen Elliott 1-2; Shaun Crawford 1-0.
FUMBLE RETURNS: NONE.
TACKLES: Asmar Bilal 8; Bo Bauer 4; Daelin Hayes 4; Jayson Ademilola 4;Drew White 4; Adetokunbo Ogundeji 4; Paul Moala 3; Jalen Elliott 3; TaRiq Bracy 3; DJ Brown 3; Alohi Gilman 3; Jordan Genmark Heath 2; Patrick Pelini 2; Temitope Agoro 2; Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 2; Kyle Hamilton 2; Isaiah Foskey 2; Jack Lamb 1; Khalid Kareem 1; Donte Vaughn 1; Howard Cross III 1; Hunter Spears 1; Ovie Oghoufo 1; Jacob Lacey 1; NaNa Osafo-Mensah 1; K.J. Wallace 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSSES: Asmar Bilal 2-7; Daelin Hayes 2-4; Bo Bauer 1-3; Jayson Ademilola 1-2; Drew White 1-2; Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 1-2;
SACKS: NONE.
NEW MEXICO INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Bryson Carroll 6 carries, 69 yards, 1 touchdown; Bobby Cole 1-37, 1 TD; Sherion Jones 8-23; Ahmari Davis 9-22; Daevon Vigilant 3-19; Kentrall Moran 5-16; Trae Hall 2-15; Javohn Jones 5-15; Lawrence Johnson 3-9; Jay Griffin IV 1-8; Tekava Salanoa-Tuioti 1-5; Tyson Dyer 1-2; TEAM 1-(-28).
PASSING: Sheriron Jones, 4 completions, 15 attempts, 19 yards, 3 interceptions, long 12; Tekava Salanoa-Tuioti 6-13-0 132 yards; Q Drennan 0-1-0 0 yards.
RECEIVING: Jay Griffin IV 3 catches, 27 yards, long 14; Aaron Molina 2-79, long 41; Elijah Lilly 1-24; Jeffrey Jones Jr. 1-8; Bryson Carroll 1-7; Javohn Jones 1-6; Daevon Vigilant 1-0.
PUNTING: Tyson Dyer 6 punts, 279 yards, 46.5 avg., long 63.
FIELD GOALS: None.
KICKOFF RETURNS: Donte Martin 1-15; Q’ Drennan 1-15.
PUNT RETURNS: De’John Rogers 2-2, long 2.
INTERCEPTIONS: NONE.
FUMBLE RETURNS: NONE.
TACKLES: Dylan Horton 5; Johnny Hernandez 5; Alex Hart 4; Letayveon Beaton 4; Brandon Shook 4; Jacobi Hearn 3; Patrick Peek 3; Erin Austin 3; Alexander Vainikolo 3; Jerrick Reed II 3; Justin Harris 3; Devin Sanders 3; Michael Lovett III 2; Kameron Miller 2; Joey Noble 2; Donte Martin 1; Trent Sellers 1; Donovan Murphree 1; Antonio Hunt 1; De’John Rogers 1; Tyson Dyer 1; Adebayo Soremekun 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSSES: Letayveon Beaton 2-11; Jacobi Hearn 1-2; Alexander Vainikolo 2-13; Justin Harris 1-1; Joey Noble .5-2; Adebayo Soremekun .5-2.
SACKS: Letayveon Beaton 1-7.
TEAM STATS
New Mexico;Notre Dame
FIRST DOWNS;22;25
Rushing;11;9
Passing;7;12
Penalty;4;4
RUSHING YRDGE;212;157
Yards Gained;260;188
Yards Lost;48;31
Attempts;46;38
Average per rush;4.6;4.1
PASSING YRDGE;151;434
C-Att-Int;10-29-3;17-27-0
Avg per catch;15.1;25.5
TOTAL OFFENSE;363;591
Total Plays;75;65
Average per play;4.8;9.1
RETURN YRDS;32;126
Int. Retrns: #yrds;0-0;3-36
Kickoff Returns;2-30;2-64
Punt Returns;2-2;2-17
FUMBLES-LOST;1-1;0-0
PENALTIES-YRDS;5-39;7-53
PUNTS-YRDS;6-279;4-163
Average per punt;46.5;40.8
TIME OF POSS;35:06;24:54
3RD-DWN CNV;4-of-18;1-of-10
4TH-DWN CNV;1-of-3;5-of-5
SACKS-BY YRDS;1-7;0-0
NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver: Chris Finke
Wide Receiver: Lawrence Keys III
Tight End: Brock Wright
Left Tackle: Liam Eichenberg
Left Guard: Aaron Banks
Center: Jarrett Patterson
Right Guard: Tommy Kraemer
Right Tackle: Robert Hainsey
Quarterback: Ian Book
Running Back: Tony Jones Jr.
Wide Receiver: Chase Claypool
DEFENSE
Defensive End: Julian Okwara
Defensive Tackle: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Nose Guard: Kurt Hinish
Defensive End: Khalid Kareem
Rover: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Middle Linebacker: Drew White
Buck Linebacker: Asmar Bilal
Cornerback: Troy Pride Jr.
Free Safety: Alohi Gilman
Strong Safety: Jalen Elliott
Cornerback: Shaun Crawford
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer
Holder: Jay Bramblett
Long Snapper: John Shannon
Punter: Jay Bramblett
Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer
Punt Returns: Chris Finke
Kickoff Returns: Lawrence Keys III, Kyren Williams
