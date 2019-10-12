NOTRE DAME 30, USC 27
Oct. 12, 2019
At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend
USC 3 0 10 14 — 27
Notre Dame 0 17 3 10 — 30
FIRST QUARTER
• USC 3, Notre Dame 0
Score: Chase McGrath 40 field goal at 2:13.
Drive: 28 yards, 8 plays, 2 first downs, 2:56 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.
Key plays: Markese Stepp 19 run.
SECOND QUARTER
• Notre Dame 7, USC 3
Score: Cole Kmet 10 pass from Ian Book (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 8:37.
Drive: 97 yards, 9 plays, 4 first downs, 2:32 elapsed following a USC punt.
Key plays: Chase Claypool 9 pass from Book on third-and-7, Tony Jones Jr. 12 run, Jones 43 run.
• Notre Dame 14, USC 3
Score: Braden Lenzy 51 run (Doerer kick) at 4:38.
Drive: 80 yards, 4 plays, 3 first downs, 1:23 elapsed following a USC punt.
Key plays: Jones 11 run, Kmet 14 pass from Book.
• Notre Dame 17, USC 3
Score: Doerer 45 field goal at 0:15.
Drive: 29 yards, 9 plays, 2 first downs, 2:49 elapsed following a USC punt.
Key plays: Jones 14 run, Jones 10 run on third-and-6.
THIRD QUARTER
• Notre Dame 20, USC 3
Score: Doerer 52 field goal at 12:34.
Drive: 30 yards, 9 plays, 3 first downs, 2:26 elapsed following a USC kickoff.
Key plays: Book 3 run on third-and-1, Chris Finke 18 pass from Book.
• Notre Dame 20, USC 6
Score: McGrath 27 field goal at 8:53.
Drive: 66 yards, 11 plays, 3 first downs, 3:41 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.
Key plays: Amon-Ra St. Brown 13 pass from Kedon Slovis, Vavae Malepeai 11 run on third-and-1, Erik Krommenhoek 15 pass from Slovis.
• Notre Dame 20, USC 13
Score: St. Brown 38 pass from Slovis (McGrath kick) at 2:34.
Drive: 62 yards, 5 plays, 4 first downs, 1:54 elapsed following a Notre Dame turnover on downs.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Notre Dame 23, USC 13
Score: Doerer 43 field goal at 13:47.
Drive: 50 yards, 10 plays, 3 first downs, 3:47 elapsed following a USC kickoff.
Key plays: Book 2 run on third-and-1, USC roughing the pass penalty on third-and-6.
• Notre Dame 23, USC 20
Score: Tyler Vaughns 5 pass from Slovis (McGrath kick) at 10:27.
Drive: 75 yards, 9 plays, 3 first downs, 3:20 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.
Key plays: Stepp 25 run, Vaughns 17 pass from Slovis on third-and-7.
• Notre Dame 30, USC 20
Score: Book 8 run (Doerer kick) at 3:33.
Drive: 75 yards, 14 plays, 5 first downs, 6:54 elapsed following a USC kickoff.
Key plays: Kmet 9 pass from Book on third-and-7, Jahmir Smith 13 run, Book 17 run on third-and-10.
• Notre Dame 30, USC 27
Score: Stepp 2 run (McGrath kick) at 1:04.
Drive: 77 yards, 9 plays, 4 first downs, 2:29 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.
Key plays: Vaughns 18 pass from Slovis, Stephen Carr 15 pass from Slovis, St. Brown 20 pass from Slovis.
GAME DATA
Kickoff Weather: 50 degrees, clear skies and 45 percent humidity with south winds of 13 mph.
Officials: Referee Michael Mothershed, umpire Roscoe Meisenheimer, head linesman Kirk Mattson, line judge Matt Dornan, side judge Michael Weseloh, field judge Michael Hall, back judge Steven Hudson, center judge Michael Marsh, replay official Mark McAnaney and communicator Steve McBride — PAC-12 crew.
Attendance: 77,622.
NOTRE DAME INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Tony Jones 25 carries, 176 yards, 0 touchdowns, long 43; Ian Book 12-49, 1 touchdown, long 17; Jahmir Smith 5-32, long 13; Chris Finke, 1-7; Braden Lenzy 1-51, 1 touchdown; Jafar Armstrong 1-minus 4. Team 3-minus 3
PASSING: Ian Book, 17 completions, 32 attempts, 165 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, long 26.
RECEIVING: Cole Kmet 6 catches, 61 yards, 1 touchdown, long 14; Chris Finke 5-45, long 19; Chase Claypool 3-47, long 26; Michael Young 2-4, long 2; Braden Lenzy 1-8
PUNTING: Jay Bramblett 3 punts, 121 yards, 40.3 avg., long 46
FIELD GOALS: Jonathan Doerer 3-3 (made 45, 52, 43)
KICKOFF RETURNS: Michael Young 2-42, long 32; Brock Wright 1-0
PUNT RETURNS: None
INTERCEPTIONS: None
FUMBLE RETURNS: None
TACKLES: Asmar Bilal 11, Alohi Gilman 9, Kyle Hamilton 8, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 7, Khalid Kareem 7, Troy Pride 5, Drew White 5, Jalen Elliott 4, Donte Vaughn 3, Julian Okwara 3, Chase Claypool 3, Jamir Jones 2, Adetokunbo Ogundeji 2, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 2, Jayson Ademilola 1, Tariq Bracy 1, Kurt Hinish 1, Bo Bauer 1, Cole Kmet 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSSES: Asmar Bilal 2-5, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 1-9, Khalid Kareem 1-12, Drew White 1-1, Jamir Jones 1-3, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 0.5-1, Kurt Hinish 0.5-1. Totals: 7-32
SACKS: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 1-9, Khalid Kareem 1-12, Jamir Jones 1-3, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 0.5-1, Kurt Hinish 0.5-1. Totals: 4-26
USC INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Markese Stepp 10 carries, 82 yards, 1 touchdown, long 25; Stephen Carr 9-44, long 14; Valvae Malepeai 8-46, long 11; Kedon Slovis 8-minus 1, long 9.
PASSING: Kedon Slovis 24 completions, 35 attempts, 255 yards, 2 touchdowns, long 38
RECEIVING: Amon-Ra St. Brown 8 catches, 112 yards, 1 touchdown, long 38; Erik Krommenhoek 5-37, long 15; Tyler Vaughns 4-47, 1 touchdown, long 18; Michael Pittman 4-29, long 11; Stephen Carr 2-21, long 15; Vavae Malepeai 1-9.
PUNTING: Ben Griffiths 5 punts, 211 yards, 42.2 avg., long 50.
FIELD GOALS: Chase McGrath 2-2 (made 40, 27)
KICKOFF RETURNS: Velus Jones 2-48, long 25; Stephen Carr 1-20.
PUNT RETURNS: Amon-Ra St. Brown 1-10; Tyler Vaughns 1-6.
INTERCEPTIONS: None
FUMBLE RETURNS: None
TACKLES: John Houston 8, Isaia Pola-Mao 7, Palai Gaoteote 6, Marlon Tuipulotu 6, Chris Steele 5, Drake Jackson 5, Olaija Griffin 3, Isaac Taylor-Stuart 3, Brandon Pili 2, Caleb Tremblay 2, Chase Williams 1, Kaulan Makaula 1, Kana'i Mauga 1, Nick Figueroa 1, Jay Tufele 1, Chase Locke.
TACKLES FOR LOSSES: John Houston 2-2, Isaia Pola-Mao 1-2, Drake Jackson 2.5-7, Olaija Griffin 0.5-1. Totals: 6-12
SACKS: John Houston 1-1.
TEAM STATS
;USC;ND
FIRST DOWNS;25;25
Rushing;11;17
Passing;14;7
Penalty;0;1
RUSHING YRDGE;171;308
Yards Gained;201;320
Yards Lost;30;12
Attempts;35;48
Average per rush;4.9;6.4
PASSING YRDGE;255;165
C-Att-Int;24-35-0;17-32-0
Avg per catch;10.6;9.7
TOTAL OFFENSE;426;473
Total Plays;70;80
Average per play;6.1;5.9
RETURN YRDS;84;48
Int. Retrns: #yrds;0-0;0-0
Kickoff Returns;63-68;3-48
Punt Returns;2-16;0-0
FUMBLES-LOST;-1;1-0
PENALTIES-YRDS;2-44;5-45
PUNTS-YRDS;5-211;3-121
Average per punt;42.2;40.3
TIME OF POSS;28:36;31:24
3RD-DWN CNV;5-of-12;9-of-17
4TH-DWN CNV;0-of-0;0-of-1
SACKS-BY YRDS;1-1;4-26
NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver: Chris Finke
Tight End: Cole Kmet
Left Tackle: Liam Eichenberg
Left Guard: Aaron Banks
Center: Jarrett Patterson
Right Guard: Tommy Kraemer
Right Tackle: Robert Hainsey
Tight End: Tommy Tremble
Quarterback: Ian Book
Running Back: Tony Jones Jr.
Wide Receiver: Chase Claypool
DEFENSE
Defensive End: Julian Okwara
Defensive Tackle: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Nose Guard: Kurt Hinish
Defensive End: Khalid Kareem
Rover: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Buck Linebacker: Asmar Bilal
Cornerback: Troy Pride Jr.
Free Safety: Alohi Gilman
Strong Safety: Kyle Hamilton
Nickel: Jalen Elliott
Cornerback: TaRiq Bracy
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer
Holder: Jay Bramblett
Long Snapper: John Shannon
Punter: Jay Bramblett
Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer
Punt Returns: Chris Finke
Kickoff Returns: Michael Young
(1) comment
USC out coached ND both on offense and defense-Kelly jumped into the brawl at half time then Kelly jumps on the field to direct or catch the on side kick in last seconds-this reminds me of a landing on an aircraft carrier in bad weather -no fuel left -last pass -ND players saved this game for Our Lady Queen of Victory- God bless them but Kellys lack of control will - will cost ND
