Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20
Nov. 2, 2019
At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend
Virginia Tech 7 7 3 3 — 20
Notre Dame 7 7 0 7 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
• Notre Dame 7, Virginia Tech 0 Score: Cole Kmet 8 pass from Ian Book (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 9:10.
Drive: 26 yards, 2 plays, 1 first down, 0:26 elapsed following a Virginia Tech punt.
Key plays: Chris Finke 18 pass from Book.
• Notre Dame 7, Virginia Tech 7. Score: Damon Hazelton 8 pass from Quincy Patterson Jr. (Brian Johnson kick) at 1:15.
Drive: 45 yards, 8 plays, 2 first downs, 2:25 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.
Key plays: Kurt Hinish face-mask penalty, Hazelton 12 pass from Patterson on fourth-and-4.
SECOND QUARTER
• Notre Dame 14, Virginia Tech 7.
Score: Tommy Tremble 4 pass from Book (Doerer kick) at 11:45.
Drive: 77 yards, 11 plays, 5 first downs, 4:25 elapsed following a Virginia Tech kickoff.
Key plays: Book 13 run, Jafar Armstrong 26 pass from Book.
• Notre Dame 14, Virginia Tech 14. Score: Rayshard Ashby 98 fumble return touchdown (Johnson kick) at 0:09.
THIRD QUARTER
• Virginia Tech 17, Notre Dame 14 Score: Johnson 44 field goal at 11:00.
Drive: 49 yards, 7 plays, 2 first downs, 4:00 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.
Key plays: Hazelton 28 pass from Patterson, Khalid Kareem illegal use of hands penalty.
FOURTH QUARTER • Virginia Tech 20, Notre Dame 14
Score: Johnson 25 field goal at 13:25.
Drive: 76 yards, 10 plays, 2 first downs, 4:49 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.
Key plays: Hezekiah Grimsley 7 pass from Patterson on third-and-3, Tré Turner 50 pass from Patterson.
• Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20 Score: Book 7 run (Doerer kick) at 0:29.
Drive: 87 yards, 18 plays, 5 first downs, 2:53 elapsed following a Virginia Tech punt.
Key plays: Armstrong 5 pass from Book on fourth-and-3, Avery Davis 12 pass from Book on third-and-7, Chase Claypool 26 pass from Book on fourth-and-10.
GAME DATA
Kickoff Weather: 43 degrees, mostly cloudy skies and 62 percent humidity with west winds of 16 mph.
Officials: Referee Jeff Heaser, umpire Mike Morton, head linesman Matthew Fitzgerald, line judge Richard Misner, side judge Jerry Hocker, field judge Alonzo Ramsey III, back judge Jacques Hooper, center judge Larry Saunders, replay official Jack Cramer and communicator William Dixon — ACC crew.
Attendance: 77,622.
