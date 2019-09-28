Notre Dame 35, Virginia 20
Sept. 28, 2019
At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend
Virginia 7 10 0 3 — 20
Notre Dame 14 0 14 7 — 35
FIRST QUARTER
• Virginia 7, Notre Dame 0
Score: Joe Reed 6 pass from Bryce Perkins (Brian Delaney kick) at 10:58.
Drive: 69 yards, 7 plays, 2 first downs, 4:02 elapsed following Notre Dame kickoff.
Key plays: Hasise Dubois 18 pass from Perkins, Reed 43 pass from Perkins.
• Notre Dame 7, Virginia 7
Score: Tony Jones Jr. 5 run (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 4:35.
Drive: 75 plays, 13 plays, 5 first downs, 6:23 elapsed following a Virginia kickoff.
Key plays: Cole Kmet 6 pass from Ian Book on third-and-5, Michael Young 7 pass from Book on third-and-7, Chris Finke 28 pass from Book.
• Notre Dame 14, Virginia 7
Score: C’Bo Flemister 11 run (Doerer kick) at 0:18.
Drive: 54 yards, 4 plays, 4 first downs, 1:36 elapsed following a Virginia fumble.
Key plays: Bryce Hall defensive pass interference, Flemister 13 pass from Book.
SECOND QUARTER
• Notre Dame 14, Virginia 10
Score: Delaney 32 field goal at 8:07.
Drive: 61 yards, 16 plays, 4 first downs, 7:11 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.
Key plays: Reed 15 pass from Perkins on third-and-11, Wayne Taulapapa 4 run on fourth-and-1, Reed 10 pass from Perkins on third-and-7.
• Virginia 17, Notre Dame 14
Score: Dubois 16 pass from Perkins (Delaney kick) at 0:43.
Drive: 76 yards, 5 plays, 3 first downs, 1:02 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt.
Key plays: Dubois 39 pass from Perkins, Troy Pride Jr. defensive pass interference on third-and-8.
THIRD QUARTER
• Notre Dame 21, Virginia 17
Score: Jones 2 run (Doerer kick) at 9:20.
Drive: 7 yards, 2 plays, 0 first downs, 0:30 elapsed following a Virginia fumble.
• Notre Dame 28, Virginia 17
Score: Adetokunbo Ogundeji 21 fumble return touchdown (Doerer kick) at 1:41.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Notre Dame 35, Virginia 17
Score: Jones 30 run (Doerer kick) at 10:28.
Drive: 71 yards, 5 plays, 3 first downs, 2:04 elapsed following a Virginia interception.
Key plays: Jones 28 run.
• Notre Dame 35, Virginia 20
Score: Delaney 27 field goal at 6:28.
Drive: 65 yards, 12 plays, 5 first downs, 4:00 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.
Key plays: Wayne Taulapapa 6 run on third-and-1, Dubois 11 pass from Perkins, Dubois 15 pass from Perkins.
GAME DATA
Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees, cloudy skies and 80 percent humidity with north winds of 6 mph.
Officials: Referee Gary Patterson, umpire Terrence Ramsey, head linesman Michael Kelley, line judge Brian Sakowski, side judge Jamal Shears, field judge Harry Tyson, back judge Pat Ryan, center judge Scott Held, replay official Larry Mallam and communicator Jack McElwee — ACC crew.
Attendance: 77,622.
