Notre Dame sophomore safety Derrik Allen intends to put his name in the transfer portal, a source close to the situation confirmed to the Tribune. Blue and Gold Illustrated first reported the news on Friday.
The former four-star recruit out of the 2018 recruiting class never saw the field as a freshman.
He watched as now-incumbent starters Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott rarely took plays off. In the spring, Allen lined up as the second-team strong safety behind Elliott, a senior. June-arriving five-star safety Kyle Hamilton dropped Allen to third-team status.
As a senior at Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter, Allen tallied 54 solo tackles, seven pass breakups, three interceptions and three tackles for a loss. Rivals considered Allen as its No. 11 safety nationally and No. 135 overall player, while 247Sports slated him No. 12 at the position and No. 161 overall.
Now at 6-foot-2, 217 pounds, Allen never played at a weight that satisfied Notre Dame’s coaching staff. Allen’s decision leaves the Irish with five scholarship safeties at the moment.
“In just talking about modern offense, safeties have to be able to play almost like corners at times,” said defensive coordinator Clark Lea during spring football, referencing Allen. “For him to be rebuilt 215 or in that range — where he’s cut down body fat and built back muscle and it feels like he’s explosive and fast and twitchy — those are the things you look for.
“You don’t necessarily put everyone in a box of what their weight range should be, but you’re just being mindful of how they look when they’re playing. But those positions you have to cover space as a safety.
“And if you’re not covering spaces, we can’t just rotate a guy in the box all the time. That’s why we have linebackers. And so he needs to continue to work his body so athletically and in terms of being explosive and rangy is in his best options.”
The Irish will have 84 players on scholarship once the transfer is complete — one fewer than the NCAA-mandated maximum before the beginning of fall classes. Senior cornerback Temitope Agoro and freshman kicker Harrison Leonard are the Irish walk-ons receiving the most action this preseason training camp.
(3) comments
Bust.
"Bust" is so premature, you should call a physician. Just sounds like a kid who wanted to play but clearly wasn't going to this year. Sign of the times: maybe. Regardless, wish him the best no matter where he goes.
Georgia?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.