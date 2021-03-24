Brian Kelly spring

Head coach Brian Kelly will hit the practice field on Saturday for Notre Dame's first spring football practice of 2021.

 Tribune File Photo

Notre Dame will hold its first spring football practice this Saturday, it was announced Wednesday. The Irish unveiled a plan for 14 spring practices running through April 29. Details for the 15th practice, the Blue Gold-Game, have yet to be released.

Head coach Brian Kelly is scheduled to address reporters on Zoom press conferences following Saturday’s first practice. The first 14 spring practices will be closed to the media and the public.

Notre Dame held only one practice last year on March 5 before the rest of the spring schedule was wiped out due to precautions pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In releasing its spring football roster, Notre Dame shared the following jersey number assignments for the 14 early enrolled freshmen and Wisconsin grad transfer Jack Coan:

11 QB Ron Powlus III

12 QB Tyler Bucher

15 CB Ryan Barnes

17 QB Jack Coan

20 S Justin Walters

21 WR Lorenzo Styles Jr.

25 CB Philip Riley

44 DE Devin Aupiu

48 DE Will Schweitzer

50 OL Rocco Spindler

54 OL Blake Fisher

72 OL Caleb Johnson

80 TE Cane Berrong

88 TE Mitchell Evans

97 DT Gabe Rubio

