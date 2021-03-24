Notre Dame will hold its first spring football practice this Saturday, it was announced Wednesday. The Irish unveiled a plan for 14 spring practices running through April 29. Details for the 15th practice, the Blue Gold-Game, have yet to be released.
Head coach Brian Kelly is scheduled to address reporters on Zoom press conferences following Saturday’s first practice. The first 14 spring practices will be closed to the media and the public.
Notre Dame held only one practice last year on March 5 before the rest of the spring schedule was wiped out due to precautions pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In releasing its spring football roster, Notre Dame shared the following jersey number assignments for the 14 early enrolled freshmen and Wisconsin grad transfer Jack Coan:
11 QB Ron Powlus III
12 QB Tyler Bucher
15 CB Ryan Barnes
17 QB Jack Coan
20 S Justin Walters
21 WR Lorenzo Styles Jr.
25 CB Philip Riley
44 DE Devin Aupiu
48 DE Will Schweitzer
50 OL Rocco Spindler
54 OL Blake Fisher
72 OL Caleb Johnson
80 TE Cane Berrong
88 TE Mitchell Evans
97 DT Gabe Rubio