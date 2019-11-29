A special edition of Notre Dame Football Live Chat with ND Insider Eric Hansen comes your way Black Friday from noon ET until Hansen's fingers swell or he runs out of answers.
However, you can submit questions NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here:
PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos.
A full transcript will be available at ndinsider.com late Friday afternoon. An abridged version will appear on Saturday in the South Bend Tribune’s Notre Dame 12-page special section.
(1) comment
Florida State trying to get Kelly as head coach ?Is this a repeat of the Eagles trying to contract Kelly to a 50 million dollar deal as a shill for Swarbrick to extend ND to a 5year 50 million deal ???
What to do with Kelly 10-2 10-2 ?? Let Kelly go to the Noles not an other contract extension locking ND into a Weiss 100 million chain to a substandard coach who will never never leadNd to a national championship !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.