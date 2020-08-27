ndpracticeaug

Notre Dame continues to prep for its 2020 season opener, Sept. 12 versus Duke at Notre Dame Stadium.

 Notre Dame Athletics Photo

Notre Dame Football Live Chat with ND Insider Eric Hansen is back. It comes your way this week on Friday from noon ET until Hansen's fingers swell or he runs out of answers.

However, you can submit questions NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here: 

https://www.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-aug-28-2020-8652.html

PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos.

A full transcript will be available at ndinsider.com late Friday afternoon. An abridged version will appear in the print edition of Saturday’s South Bend Tribune sports section.

ehansen@sbtinfo.com

Twitter: @EHansenNDI