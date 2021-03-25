Diehard Notre Dame football fans will need another app to watch this year's Blue-Gold Game.
The intrasquad scrimmage that marks the end of spring football practice, scheduled for May 1 at 12:30 p.m. EDT in Notre Dame Stadium, won't be televised. Instead, it will be live streamed exclusively on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service that launched last summer.
According to Notre Dame's Thursday press release, the Peacock stream will be available free of cost.
Notre Dame will also limit attendance for the Blue-Gold Game to players' families and Notre Dame students, faculty and staff. Tailgating will be prohibited.
Notre Dame is scheduled to start spring football practice this Saturday.