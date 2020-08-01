A total of 103 Notre Dame football players underwent testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the program announced.
Of those 103, all of them tested negative.
To date, two COVID-19 tests registered positive among the 459 administered (0.4% positivity rate) for members of Notre Dame’s football program and athletics department since their mid-June return to campus. Both individuals who tested positive were unidentified Irish football players and have since recovered.
The first positive test came during Notre Dame’s initial group testing period from June 15-19. That player was asymptomatic, recovered and returned to voluntary football workouts.
The second positive test came after a player reported mild symptoms earlier this month. That player also recovered and returned to workouts. He was not tested when Notre Dame tested 103 players on July 15 and all results came back negative.
The Irish recently moved into Phase 3 of their return plan. Team workouts are now uncapped after initially limiting them to 10 players in Phase 1 and groups of 30 or 40 in Phase 2.
Head coach Brian Kelly and his coaching staff are permitted to have direct involvement with players. Workouts will comprise weight training and conditioning, film study and walk-throughs until training camp begins later this month. Notre Dame’s on-campus classes are scheduled to start on Aug. 10.
The first game on Notre Dame’s schedule will be allowed to fall between Sept. 7-12. The Irish are slated to play 10 ACC opponents. That includes home games against Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville and Syracuse and road games against Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest.
Dates for those games have yet to be announced. Notre Dame will qualify to compete for a spot in the ACC Championship, scheduled for either Dec. 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.