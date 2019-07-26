All of Notre Dame’s transfers from the 2018 football roster have found a home.
Cornerback Noah Boykin became the last to pick his destination when he announced Friday he would be joining the Massachusetts program.
Barring an NCAA transfer waiver, Boykin will be required to sit out one year before being eligible at UMass. The former four-star recruit in the 2018 class entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal in April. The 6-foot-1, 178-pound Boykin did not see game action last season as a freshman.
Boykin, a product of Washington (D.C.) Woodson, was a late signing day addition for Notre Dame in February 2018. He committed to the Irish over offers from Florida, Virginia, Maryland and others.
Rivals ranked Boykin as the No. 21 cornerback in the 2018 class. 247Sports slated him as the No. 25 cornerback. Both sites pegged him among the top 300 recruits overall.
But in his freshman season and earlier this year in spring football, Boykin did not climb the cornerback depth chart. He was stuck taking reps with the third-string defense for much of the spring with fellow 2018 signee Houston Griffith and walk-on senior Temitope Agoro working ahead of him at boundary cornerback.
The Irish lost one other transfer in the 2018 freshman class earlier this year: offensive lineman Luke Jones, who joined the Arkansas program.
Four other members of the 2018 Irish roster used graduate transfers following last season: quarterback Brandon Wimbush (Central Florida), defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway (Minnesota), safety Devin Studstill (South Florida) and linebacker D.J. Morgan (Connecticut).
