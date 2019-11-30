BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Frédéric Létourneau scored the opening goal and assisted on the game-winner in the second period Saturday night as No. 16 Bowling Green used goals from five different players for the second straight night to beat No. 5 Notre Dame, 5-2, for a two-game non-conference sweep.
The loss was the third straight for coach Jeff Jackson’s Irish (8-4-2) who visit Boston College Friday night and play host to the Eagles next Sunday in another non-conference series.
Freshman goalie Ryan Bischel, who relieved senior Cale Morris in Friday’s 5-2 loss to the Falcons in South Bend, got the start and went the distance for Notre Dame, finishing with 30 saves, 16 in the second period as Bowling Green outshot Notre Dame 18-9 in the middle 20 minutes and 35-27 for the game.
Eric Dop got the win for the Falcons (10-5-0) by stopping 25 Irish shots.
Mike O’Leary gave the Irish a 1-0 lead just 1:15 into the contest at the Slater Family Ice Arena with his seventh goal of the season off assists from Cam Morrison and Nick Leivermann. The goal came on a power play.
But Létourneau scored an unassisted goal on a Bowling Green power play at 14:03 and Adam Pitters scored at 17:13 to give the Falcons a 2-1 lead after the first period.
Freshman Trevor Janicke scored his sixth goal of the season for Notre Dame to tie the game at 2-2 at 7:16 of the second period. Leivermann and Tory Dello assisted on the goal.
But Létourneau and Taylor Schneider assisted on Cameron Wright’s 10th goal of the season on another Bowling Green power play at 11:09 that was the game-winner and Sam Craggs’ goal at 18:03 made it 4-2 Falcons after two periods.
Brandon Kruse’s goal at 16:13 of the third period completed Bowling Green's scoring .
BOWLING GREEN 5, NOTRE DAME 2
At Slater Family Ice Arena, Bowling Green, Ohio
Notre Dame;1;1;0—2
Bowling Green;2;2;1—5
First Period—Scoring: 1. Notre Dame, Mike O’Leary 7 (Cam Morrison, Nick Leivermann) PP 1:14; 2. Bowling Green, Frederic Letourneau 3 (unassisted) PP 14:03; 3. Bowling Green, Adam Pitters 1 (unassisted) EV 17:13. Penalties: Notre Dame 2-4; Bowling Green 3-6.
Second Period—Scoring: 4. Notre Dame, Trevor Janicke 6 (Nick Leivermann, Tory Dello) EV 7:16; 5. Bowling Green, Cameron Wright 10 (Frederic Letourneau, Taylor Schneider) PP 11:09; 6. Bowling Green, Sam Craggs 2 (Alex Rauhauser) EV 18:03. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 2-4 (4-8); Bowling Green 0-0 (3-6).
Third Period—Scoring: 7. Bowling Green, Brandon Kruse 2 (Carson Musser) EV 16:13. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 0-0 (4-8); Bowling Green 0-0 (3-6).
Power-play opportunities—Notre Dame 1 of 3; Bowling Green 2 of 4.
Shots on goal—Notre Dame 27 (8-9-10); Bowling Green 35 (7-18-10).
Goalie saves—Notre Dame, Ryan Bischel 30 (5-16-9); Bowling Green, Eric Dop 25 (7-8-10).
Records—Notre Dame 8-4-2; Bowling Green 10-5-0.
A—3,382 (5,000).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.