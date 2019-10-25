SOUTH BEND — The No. 4/5 Notre Dame hockey team earned a 5-2 victory over Lake Superior State on Friday evening at the Compton Family Ice Arena (3,991) to move to 3-0.
Cal Burke factored into four of five Irish goals, earning a goal and three assists to lead the Irish with four points, just one point shy of his career high.
Notching his first two goals of the season was Mike O’Leary, who bookended the scoring with Notre Dame’s first and fifth goals of the night. O’Leary added an assist for his third multi-point game of the season and second straight three-point outing.
Also scoring for the Irish were Matt Hellickson and Graham Slaggert. Cam Morrison recorded a pair of assists, and Nick Leivermann, Colin Theisen, Jake Pivonka and Alex Steeves also added helpers.
Ryan Bischel earned his third consecutive collegiate victory with 24 saves.. Lakers goaltender Mareks Miten recorded 27 saves with four goals against.
Notre Dame went 1-for-2 on the power play, and Lake Superior was 0-for-1.
The Irish and the Lakers close out their two-game series Saturday evening with a 6 p.m. ET game at the Compton Family Ice Arena.
The game will be televised live on NHL Network and NBC Sports Chicago+.
