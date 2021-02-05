COLUMBUS, OHIO — The Notre Dame hockey team continued to be road warriors on Friday.
The Irish used a big second period scoring barrage to top host Ohio State 6-1 in Big 10 action.
Notre Dame improves to 9-9-1 on the season, including an impressive 6-1-0 mark in road contests.
The Irish led 1-0 after the opening period Friday evening before a four-goal explosion in the second frame. Goals by Matt Steeves, Alex Steeves, Jesse Lansdell and Landen Slaggert made it 5-1.
The Irish outshot the Buckeyes by a 38-24 count, including 18-5 in the dominating second period.
Notre Dame, coming off a 3-2 overtime win at Penn State last Friday, led 1-0 as Spencer Stastney tallied at the 9:04 mark. Alex Steeves and Graham Slaggert assisted.
The Irish, who split two home games versus the Buckeyes in December, got a final goal from Nick Leivermann. Alex Steeves and Sciag Bakich picked up assists on the goal.
Tate Singleton tallied the lone goal for the hosts, cutting the Irish lead to 3-1 in the second period.
Also collecting assists for the Irish in the victory were Stastney, Lansdell, Landon Slaggert, Graham Slaggert, Alex Steeves and Leivermann.
Dylan St. Cyr got the win in the net for the Irish with 23 saves in the contest.
Ohio State, which has lost its last four and seven of its last eight, drops to 5-13-1.
The Irish, now 7-7-1 in Big 10 play, are scheduled to play five of their final nine regular-season games on the road.
Coach Jeff Jackson’s squad faces the Buckeyes again on Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. start. The contest will be televised by the Big Ten Network.
Notre Dame 1 4 1 — 6
Ohio State 0 1 0 — 1
First Period—Scoring: 1. Notre Dame, Spencer Stastney 4 (Alex Steeves, Graham Slaggert) EV 9:04. Penalties: Notre Dame 4-19, Ohio State 1-2.
Second Period—Scoring: 2. Notre Dame, Matt Steeves 1 (Spencer Stastney, Jesse Landsell) EV 3:44. 3. Notre Dame, Alex Steeves 10 (Landon Slaggert, Graham Slaggert) EV 8:54. 4. Ohio State, Tate Singleton 6 (unassisted) EV 16:35. 5. Notre Dame, Jesse Lansdell (unassisted) EV 18:45. 6. Notre Dame, Landon Slaggert 5 (Alex Steeves, Nick Leivermann) PPG 19:10. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 0-0 (4-19), Ohio State 1-2 (2-4).
Third Period—Scoring: 7. Notre Dame, Nick Leivermann 3 (Alex Steeves, Solag Bakich) EV 9:07. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 1-2 (5-21), Ohio State 3-6 (5-10).
Shots on goal—Notre Dame 38 (7-18-13), Ohio State 24 (9-5-10). Goalie saves—Notre Dame, Dylan St. Cyr 23 (9-4-10), Ohio State, Tommy Napier 20 (6-14-x), Ryan Snowden 12 (x-x-12). Ohio State total 32. Power-play opportunities—Notre Dame 1 of 5, Ohio State 0 of 4. Faceoffs won—Notre Dame 35 (15-10-10), Ohio State 21 (6-6-9). Blocked shots—Notre Dame 7 (2-3-2), Ohio State 12 (7-2-3).
Referees—David Marcott and Joseph Carusone. Linesmen—Daniel Cohen and Johnathan Morrison.
Records—Notre Dame 9-9-1 (7-7-1-1-2-1 for 24 points and third place in Big Ten), Ohio State 5-13-1 (5-12-0-0-1-0 for 16 points and sixth place in Big Ten).