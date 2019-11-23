EAST LANSING, Mich. — Another game, another comeback for the No. 3 Notre Dame hockey team.
Sophomore Michael Graham, who missed the previous seven games with an undisclosed injury, scored with 1:39 remaining in regulation to help Notre Dame to a 1-1 Big Ten Conference overtime tie with Michigan State Friday night before 4,898 fans at the Munn Arena.
It was the fifth time in six games that coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish have erased a third-period deficit.
After Notre Dame outshot Michigan State 4-0 in the five-minute overtime, each team earned a point. The teams then went scoreless in the 3-on-3 overtime shootout, though Spartan skater Jared Rosburg did hit the pipe.
Then in penalty shots, Irish goalie Cale Morris robbed Logan Lambdin before defenseman Tory Dello answered by beating MSU goalie John Lethemon above his glove hand for the extra point.
“Our culture is strong — we always believe we are never out of games,” said Dello, who last season also scored in a penalty-shot shootout against the Spartans. “It says a lot about the fight in our room right now and the character our guys have.”
Dello, an assistant captain along with Morris, complimented his senior goalie for his save against Lambdin, whose shot appeared to be headed into the Irish net until Morris, falling backward, somehow got his stick to the ice to pull the puck away.
“That’s just the stuff Cale does,” Dello said of the Irish goalie, who made 18 saves, half the total of Lethemon. “You kind of just have that feeling he is going to come up with the big save at the end.”
The two points lifted the Irish (8-1-2 overall, 4-1-2-1 Big Ten) to 15 points in the league, second to Penn State’s 18. The Nittany Lions (10-2-0, 6-1-0-0 Big Ten) beat visiting Ohio State 5-4 Friday. Michigan State (5-5-1, 3-1-1-0 Big Ten) is tied with Minnesota with 10 points.
The Irish and Spartans concluded their two-game series Saturday night. Notre Dame returns home Friday to meet Bowling Green in a non-league, home-and-home series next weekend.
Dello’s goal does not officially count nor did the save by Morris. Notre Dame outshot Michigan State 37-19, including 15-6 in the third period and 4-0 in the overtime.
After a scoreless first period, Sam Saliba gave Michigan State a 1-0 lead at 5:17 of the second period.
As the clock ticked away in the third period, Jackson pulled Morris for an extra skater and the Irish pressured Lethemon. Colin Theisen put a shot on net that Cam Morrison kept alive until Graham swooped in and deposited the puck into the net at 18:21 to send the game into overtime.
NOTRE DAME 1, MICHIGAN STATE 1 (OT)
Irish win shootout, 1-0
At Munn Arena, East Lansing, Mich.
Notre Dame 0 0 1 0—1
Michigan State 0 1 0 0—1
First Period—Scoring: None. Penalties: Notre Dame 1-2; Michigan State 1-2.
Second Period—Scoring: 1. Michigan State, Sam Saliba 1 (Cole Krygier, Logan Lambdin) EV 5:17. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 0-0 (1-2); Michigan State 0-0 (1-2).
Third Period—Scoring: 2. Notre Dame, Michael Graham 1 (Cam Morrison, Colin Theisen) EV 18:21. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 1-2 (2-4); Michigan State 1-2 (2-4).
Overtime—Scoring: None. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 0-0 (2-4); Michigan State 0-0 (2-4).
3-on-3 overtime—Scoring: None.
Shootout—1. Michigan State, Logan Lambdin (save); 2. Notre Dame, Tory Dello (score).
Power-play opportunities—Notre Dame 0 of 1; Michigan State 0 of 1.
Faceoffs won—Notre Dame 27, Michigan State 32.
Shots on goal—Notre Dame 37 (9-9-15-4); Michigan State 19 (3-10-6-0).
Goalie saves—Notre Dame, Cale Morris 18 (3-9-6); Michigan State, John Lethemon 36 (9-9-14-4).
Records—Notre Dame 8-1-2, 4-1-2-1 Big Ten; Michigan State 5-5-0, 3-1-1-0 Big Ten.
A—4,898 (6,552).
